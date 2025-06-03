A celebration of creativity: SRC Music and Performing Arts deliver outstanding performances

The Marketplace Theatre was brought to life as Southern Regional College's (SRC) Music and Performing Arts students took centre stage for two unforgettable nights of performance, passion, and creative brilliance.

On Wednesday, May 14, the spotlight shone brightly on SRC Music Department’s 2025 Showcase, ‘Respect’. This was a celebration of the immense talent nurtured within the College over the past year.

Every corner of the Music Department was represented, from electrifying live sets by student bands to powerful solo performances, all delivered with polish and confidence. The evening also featured exclusive video highlights from key events the SRC Music Department has been part of in 2025, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the College’s dynamic creative journey.

Audience members were also treated to sneak previews of upcoming student Extended Play (EP) recording releases, generating real buzz and excitement for what’s to come.

Southern Regional College students performing at their end of year showcase at the Marketplace Theatre, Armagh.

The production itself was a triumph, managed and crewed entirely by Foundation Diploma year 2 Creative Music & Audio Production students, whose professionalism ensured the night ran seamlessly. The audience left buzzing, with many overwhelmed by the sheer depth of talent on display. “This was more than a showcase – it was a statement,” said one attendee. “SRC is producing the stars of tomorrow.”

The ‘Respect’ Showcase was not only a celebration of student talent but also a powerful act of giving back. On the night, £1,000 was raised for Aspire NI, a charity the SRC Music Department proudly partners with throughout the year. The donation will go directly towards supporting the young people Aspire NI work with throughout the year including the Aspire Academy, a programme delivered by SRC’s own Foundation Diploma year 2 students, helping to inspire and uplift young people through music.

The energy didn’t stop there. The following night, the second year Level 3 Extended Diploma Performing Arts students delivered a breathtaking performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

This ambitious adaptation transported the audience into the unique and complex world of Christopher Boone, handled with care, conviction, and extraordinary creativity. The culmination of two years of dedication and development, the performance was an emotional tour-de-force that held the audience spellbound from start to finish. The final curtain fell to a standing ovation, a powerful testament to the cast and crew’s exceptional work.

Performing Arts Level 3 Extended Diploma students with their end of year performance of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’.

Southern Regional College would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the team at The Marketplace Theatre, Armagh, for their unwavering support and to their incredible technical staff, whose expertise helped bring each performance to life. Special thanks also go to the Armagh Planetarium for the generous loan of set pieces, which added a striking visual dimension to the stage and helped transport audiences into new worlds.

These back-to-back events have cemented SRC’s position as a powerhouse of creative talent in Northern Ireland. To see more of the excitement and be the first to know when the next event is, be sure to check out SRC Music Department and SRC Performing Arts on Instagram via their social media handles: @srcmusicdept & @srcperformingarts_