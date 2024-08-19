A century in the making
and live on Freeview channel 276
In May 1924 Billy Mullen saw that long held ambition come to fruition when an application to join the Irish League was successful. Since pre-Great War days Portadown had been a hotbed of junior football, but now the local clubs threw their weight behind this new venture.
Billy Mullen and Thomas Cordner were selected as the club's reps to the Irish League and they immediately set about building a squad capable of competing with the best clubs in the country.
There was a real buzz around the town as the big day was awaited with great anticipation. When the fixture list was published, the 23rd August 1924 was the date for the opening round of fixtures and for Portadown as visit to The Oval.
The result turned out to be a disappointment but it was the beginning of a great adventure which lead to many achievements over the past century.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.