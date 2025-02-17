A cut above: Family-run butchers, Marquess Meats, celebrates awards nomination

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Marquess Meats on their well-deserved nomination in the Northern Ireland Butcher category of the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards for Rural Enterprise 2025.

This nomination is a testament to the dedication, passion, and exceptional service that Marquess Meats provides to the community and beyond.

Based in Muckamore, Marquess Meats is a family-run business that has become a leading light of our Borough's vibrant rural economy. Their support for local farmers and excellent customer service has earned them a loyal customer base.

Marquess Meats, who the Mayor himself trusts as his local butcher, has served the community in Antrim and beyond since 1974 championing quality and sustainability.

L to R - Pictured within The Butchers, Staff Member Amy Onion alongside Travis and Jenny Marquess

The Mayor commented: "I am absolutely thrilled to see Marquess Meats nominated for the Countryside Alliance Awards. This nomination shines a light on the incredible businesses we have here in our Borough. I wish them every success as they progress through the awards process."

The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate rural businesses that make a significant contribution to their local communities, championing their role in sustaining rural life and the economy.

Antrim and Newtownabbey has a strong track record with these awards, with Coleman’s Garden Centre and Nesbitt’s Quality Meats both securing regional awards last year.

The Council encourages the community to support Marquess Meats by casting their vote and sharing the positive impact this business has had on our Borough. Please take a moment to vote for them online:

L to R - Sons Jack and Travis Marquess, Father Rowan Marquess, The Mayor and Mother Jenny Marquess

www.research.net/r/CANICollector

Winners will be announced at Regional Winners’ Receptions in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in March and April. All regional winners will then be invited to the House of Lords reception on 18 June where the UK champions will be announced.