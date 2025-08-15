A Level celebrations at Loreto College

At A level, 89% of all A Level grades obtained by the Year 14 students were grades A*- C. The Loreto class of 2025 will now embark on a wide range of new courses and take up new challenges, with all but a few students getting into their chosen courses at this stage.

Across Key Stage 5, 138 students obtained at least three grades at A*- C. In total, 22 students achieved at least three A Grades or better. 6 students achieved an amazing four A grades or better. Sinead Close, Loreto College’s Deputy Head Girl, achieved an exceptional two A* and two A grades and is now off to Queen’s University Belfast to study Mathematics. Another A Level student, Riley Hanna, was awarded one A* and three A grades and has secured a place to study International Relations and Politics at Queen’s.

Some of the top achievers at A Level were:

Sinead Close A*A* A A

Riley Hanna A* A A A

Grace Quinn A*A*A

Aine McAlister A*A*A

Aisling McIntyre A*A*A

Tom Magee A*A*A B

Niamh Harmer A*A A

Eoin Campbell A*A A B

Niamh Quinn A*A A

Conor McCool A*A A

Connie McBride A A A

Eddie Kilmartin A A A

Some top achievers at AS Level included:

Mia Campbell A A A A

Zara Chan A A A A

Dubhla Mullan A A A A

Tess Mullan A A A A

Principal, Mr Stephen Gallagher, commented, “We are immensely proud of our students’ achievements. These results are a testament to their hard work, the support of their families, and the dedication of our teaching staff.”

“As our students embark on the next chapter of their academic and professional journeys, Loreto College celebrates their success and looks forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in their chosen fields.”

