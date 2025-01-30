Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BANBRIDGE’S Epiphany Designs NI has been crowned ‘Stationery Supplier of the Year’ at the NI Wedding Awards 2025.

The much-deserved recognition comes as inspirational entrepreneur, Marian McClean, celebrates 10 years in business this month.

The NI Wedding Awards acknowledge those within the wedding industry that work towards making the ‘big day’ as perfect as possible.

The black-tie ceremony took place last Wednesday evening at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club in Belfast, when top specialists and establishments gathered to celebrate their achievements.

Marian (right) pictured at the awards with her sister Anne Fullerton.

Marian, who attended the awards with her sister Anne Fullerton, has been Highly Commended twice before, in 2020 and 2024.

Winning the title in 2025 was an extremely proud moment for her both personally and professionally.

“I’m delighted, I really wasn't expecting it,” she told the Chronicle.

“I was having a lovely evening and the next thing they called out my name. I was totally shocked!

Marian McClean with her award.

“I’m 10 years in business this month, so it’s lovely to receive this industry recognition as I mark the milestone.

“I absolutely love my job and I’ve been very fortunate that I don’t need to advertise because my custom is through word of mouth.

“It was really a hobby that turned into a career. I used to work for Almac sciences and I had a very good job there.

“I always made stationery myself, as I just wanted that personal touch when sending cards to family and friends, and it grew and grew.

“Then I ended up specialising in wedding stationery. I have customers throughout Ireland and in England and Scotland.

“The NI Wedding Awards panel takes into consideration reviews and feedback from customers, and I think the feedback from my couples really made the difference.”

Banbridge was also represented at the awards by DJ Greener, aka Stephen Greene, and Gary McKinstry of Carpe Diem Videography, who both finished in the Top 10.

“When I won, the shouts from their table was so touching,” Marian recalled.

“Everybody is very supportive of each other and that’s what I love about this industry; there is enough room for all of us and there’s complete support.”

As she looks towards the next 10 years, Marian is excited to see Epiphany Designs NI evolve - and go from strength to strength.

“I still work from home but, in the next year or so, I would love to get premises in the town so people can call in. That’s the plan!

“As well as my wedding stationery, the other part of my business is making personalised cards, tickets and vouchers for all occasions, which I ship worldwide to Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards said: “It was another fantastic night as we celebrated the continued growth of the Irish wedding industry.

“It was the most competitive year so far for finalists and everyone who attended was among the elite of the sector, continuing to go above and beyond for their clients.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”