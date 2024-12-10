A student’s guide to protecting water pipes this Christmas

NI Water is advising anyone returning home from University this Christmas to protect their properties and pipes, whether the property is old or new.

The warning from the utility company is that severe winter weather can cause pipes to burst and a result students may need to move out of dorms or any other rented student accommodation.

The advice from NI Water is to keep thermostats on to heat your house, make sure your water pipes are insulated and make sure your home is protected with insurance.

NI Water education officer Pat McCauley said: “When temperatures dip to zero or below, water pipes can freeze and expand and then when the temperature rises they contract which causes them to crack or burst. A burst pipe can have a devastating impact on the property you are renting.

Fiona Flanagan of Boyle Properties and Pat McCauley of NI Water.

"You might think all need to do is lock up and turn off electricity, but you could come back to a nasty surprise in January if you’re not careful. Heating, insulating and protecting your pipes ensures you’ll come back to safe accommodation and that your expensive electronic equipment, coursework, furniture and other belongings have not be destroyed.”

Fiona Flanagan from Boyle Properties said: "Boyle Properties are delighted to take delivery of NI Water’s Stop Valve tags, our agents will be putting them on the valves within the student houses. It’s a great reminder for us to check our stop valve is working and also for the students in the accommodation to find the valve easily in the event of a burst pipe.”

Pat’s top tips for students this winter:

Check with your landlord if all the pipes in the house are lagged

Make sure you take all valuables with you or store them in a safe location

Check everyone knows where the stop valve is and if a burst occur turn it off and have emergency contacts handy. It’s in your interests to know if the property you are renting is protected from burst pipes; it may not be your house, but it is your belongings

If you’re going to be away for a prolonged period then make sure you have someone who can regularly check your house for any problems