Abbeyfield & Wesley residents in Ballymoney celebrate national ‘Abbeyfield Week’

Abbeyfield & Wesley Housing Association (A&W) recently celebrated Abbeyfield Week (10-17 June) by hosting a series of engaging events across their houses in Northern Ireland.

Abbeyfield Week is an annual celebration during which Abbeyfield opens its doors to the local community, inviting friends, neighbours, and supporters to join in a variety of activities designed to foster connection and companionship.

This year’s theme focused on what residents cherish most about living in Abbeyfield & Wesley. The events included coffee mornings, picnics, and buffet lunches, providing an opportunity for residents, staff, and volunteers to come together and celebrate the unique, family-like atmosphere that defines life at Abbeyfield & Wesley.

The event kicked off in Bangor, Ward Avenue, Hamilton Road, and Ballyholme Road, who collectively enjoyed a coffee morning. The Parade, Donaghadee followed suit with its own coffee morning on June 12 with similar festivities. Merville Garden Village and Greenisland houses also held coffee mornings, while Ballymena invited guests in for a buffet lunch on June 13.

Maisie Allison and her family at Abbeyfield and Wesley in Ballymoney

Ballymoney wheeled out the cakes and tea for its own coffee morning, while the Portstewart residence hosted a picnic lunch. Lurgan and Downpatrick also hosted coffee mornings. The Sheltered Housing Scheme at Bryans House in Newtownabbey welcomed Earlview Primary School on June 10 and Wesley Court in Carrickfergus was also part of the celebrations, hosting its own coffee morning with Carrickfergus Model Primary School on June 14.

Patrick Thompson, Chief Executive of Abbeyfield & Wesley Housing Association, commented on the significance of Abbeyfield Week.

He said: "Abbeyfield Week is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the vibrant, supportive community that makes Abbeyfield & Wesley so special. Our residents often describe their homes as places of warmth and belonging, and these events are a testament to the strong bonds we build within our homes and with the wider community."

Abbeyfield & Wesley offers more than just housing for older people; it provides a nurturing environment where residents can enjoy companionship, home-cooked meals, and a range of activities that promote well-being and social engagement. Each house is designed to foster a close-knit community, ensuring that every resident feels like part of a family.

Abbeyfield staff Sharon McMillan, Laura Wragg, Diane Knowles, Shirelle McAlister and Yvonne Henry

The houses in Northern Ireland are located in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Bangor, Donaghadee, Downpatrick, Greenisland, Holywood, Lurgan, Newtownabbey, and Portstewart. The houses offer ensuite bedrooms, daily home-cooked meals, support from dedicated staff, and various safety features such as a Careline pendant for enhanced security. The NI houses accommodate a maximum of 10 residents, ensuring they provide a family style setting for those living there.