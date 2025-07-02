ABC Borough ranks first in NI for new build completions ten years in a row

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough has consistently ranked first among all 11 council areas in Northern Ireland for the number of new builds completed between April 2015 and March 2025.

The borough’s new build housing market has shown strong year-on-year growth and outpaced other parts of the province according to data from the Land and Property Services (LPS).

Over the past decade, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Building Control Department has issued completion certificates for 9,181 new dwellings - accounting for 14% of the total number of new builds (66,146) completed throughout Northern Ireland.

This consistent, stand-out performance conveys a strong signal of confidence in the local housing sector and cements the borough’s reputation as a front-runner in growth, planning, and community building.

New housing development

Lord Mayor Alderman Stephen Moutray credited the borough’s performance to a number of key factors, including a proactive planning approach, strong collaboration between council departments and developers, and the council’s strategic commitment to supporting sustainable growth.

He said: “This impressive lead demonstrates that we, as a council, are not only a major player in expanding Northern Ireland’s new housing market but are also meeting the needs of a growing population by ensuring a steady supply of affordable, high-quality housing.

“This sustained performance reflects a collective effort by the staff within our Building Control and Planning Departments who have helped the borough become one of the most attractive places for developers, investors, and new residents.

“High new build rates serve as a strong endorsement of its appeal on multiple fronts. For developers, they signal a favourable planning environment and infrastructure readiness.

“For investors, they highlight economic vitality and long-term growth potential. And for prospective residents, it suggests a place that’s growing, evolving, and offering new opportunities to live, work, and thrive.

“I am confident that we can sustain this level of success in the coming years, continuing to provide quality homes, attract investment, and enhance the quality of life for all who live and work in our borough.”

Statistics for new dwellings completed and started across Northern Ireland are available at www.finance-ni.gov.uk/topics/new-dwelling-statistics