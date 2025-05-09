ABC Council commemorates 80th anniversary of VE Day

A national Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving took place at St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh on Wednesday 07 May from 7.30pm, which marked the beginning of the anniversary commemorations in the borough.

Organised by the cathedral, the service saw around 400 people in attendance, including His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Armagh, The Earl of Caledon; Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage; and local elected representatives.

The service, which was led by The Very Reverend Shane Forster, Dean of Armagh featured acts of remembrance, prayers, choir music and the lighting of the Lamp Light, symbolising the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war.

Commemorations continued the morning of Thursday 08 May, with the raising of a VE Day flag at the council’s three civic headquarters, which provided a visual reminder of this historic occasion.

Later that evening a special celebratory event took place at the Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, with over 200 people attending. The event featured musical entertainment from the Corcrain Flute Band and the Jenny Chambers School of Speech and Drama choir as well as a classic wartime treat of fish and chips.

Attendees also got to hear an insightful speech from local historian Richard Edgar before The Vice Lord Lieutenant, Richard Hamilton-Stubber read the special VE Day tribute.

Joined by the Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Kyle Savage and local representatives, the evening concluded with a symbolic beacon lighting ceremony at Craigavon Lakes at 9.30pm.

Reflecting on the VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations, Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage commented:

“As Deputy Lord Mayor, it was a profound honour to participate in our local commemorative events for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. This significant milestone allowed us to pause, reflect, and pay tribute to the immense sacrifices made by those during World War II.”

An exhibition at Armagh County Museum, which features both digital and physical archives, offering visitors a window into local life during World War II, will remain open until Saturday 05 July.

While local community groups continue to host their own VE Day celebration events across the borough, following £40,000 provided through the council’s financial assistance programme.

To check out a gallery of images from these VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration events, visit https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/council-commemorates-80th-anniversary-of-ve-day/.

For more information about national VE Day 80th anniversary events, visit https://ve80.com/.

