ABC Council commemorates tenth anniversary of Care Day with tree planting ceremony
The event, which took place on Wednesday, February 12 at the Palace Demesne in Armagh saw representatives from Voice of Young People in Care (VOYPIC), elected representatives and council staff come together to mark this special occasion and honour those with lived care experience.
Symbolising growth, strength and hope for the care-experienced youth, this tree is a living tribute that will serve as a reminder of ABC Council’s commitment to nurturing a brighter future for all young people in our community.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Care Day by taking meaningful action to support our young people in care. This tree is not only a symbol of our commitment to the care community but also represents the resilience and potential of the young individuals who inspire us each day.”
This tree planting ceremony to mark the tenth anniversary of Care Day was proposed by Councillor Jessica Johnston (Alliance Party NI).
Care Day, which takes place on Friday 21 February 2025, is a day dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating the lives of children and young people in care. The initiative emphasises the importance of community support, inclusion, and resilience for those who have navigated the challenges of the care system.
Care Day in the UK and Ireland is a joint initiative across five children’s rights charities and is led in Northern Ireland by Voice of Young People in Care.
To learn more about Care Day 2025, visit: https://www.voypic.org/careday.