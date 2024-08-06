ABC Council to hold special meeting condemning racist violence - Nelson

By Upper Bann Sinn Féin
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:47 BST

Sinn Féin councillor Catherine Nelson has welcomed the intention of ABC Council to hold a special meeting condemning those behind racist violence, and to show support with minority communities.

Catherine Nelson said: “The Mayor of our council, Sinn Féin councillor Sarah Duffy, has agreed to hold a special meeting of the council to unreservedly condemn and deplore the recent racist attacks and intimidation in Belfast.

“There is no place for racism, hatred, discrimination or intimidation anywhere in our society.

“As a council, we must commit to working together with all councils, government departments, the Executive and the police to oppose racism and continue building a shared, peaceful and inclusive society.”

