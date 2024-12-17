ACE search for NI Water’s next Mechanical and Electrical trainee

Seagoe-based Terry Eastwood has joined NI Water on its search for its next talented electrician to join its Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) team.

Terry says the full-time permanent M&E position at NI Water’s Seagoe hub near Portadown really is the perfect job for experienced electricians who are looking to take the next step up in their career.

The special M&E position is part of NI Water’s Accelerated Craft Electrician (ACE). ACE is NI Water’s bespoke training programme for experienced electricians who are looking to take the next step in their career. It offers initial training covering all the skills and knowledge needed to qualify as an Enhanced Craft Grade (ECG) multi-skilled electrician.

The position comes with a great reward package that includes a competitive salary and an attractive pension, structured career progression and an increase in salary when training is complete.

An NI Water van is also available for the successful applicant to use during working hours, as well as access to new and exciting technology for the new recruit to fulfil their role’s requirements.

The role will support the safe and efficient operation of all electrical installations and assets across NI Water’s water treatment and wastewater pumping facilities across the wider geographical areas the Seagoe hub serves such as Craigavon, areas of Armagh and the Lisburn.

Terry Eastwood is based at NI Water’s Seagoe offices near Portadown. Terry said: “I started NI Water’s ACE programme in November 2023. I was self-employed for about 3 years before that and had previous experience working for TES and LDC Electronics too.

"When I was self employed I would have been away a lot of the time in England, Scotland, Wales and southern Ireland. I was attracted to the NI Water ACE job because it was local, which was going to make a massive difference to my work/life balance. I knew it would be a good job and I knew my experience meant I would be a good candidate. I also thought it would offer me a brilliant opportunity to advance to the next stage of my career by becoming Enhanced Craft Grade (ECG).

“I’ve been working with NI Water for just over a year now and I can’t say a bad word about it. I’m really enjoying it, it’s very good. I get to work on lots of new things and have new problems to solve.

"I’ve had lots of support from my manager and the team around me. They’ve been really helpful and if I’ve any issues they’re always there to help. I’ve had some great training and just recently I was on VSD (Variable Speed Drives) training course about managing controls for motors and pumps. I’ve found the hours great too – I work 8am to 4pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 3.30pm on Fridays and I’m on call for out of hours work once every five weeks. The pension is also very good too, it’s something to look forward to later in life.

“I would definitely recommend NI Water’s ACE programme. It’s good hours and a good place to work. You’re supplied with an NI Water van and all the tools and training you need to do the job. You’ve no outgoing costs, everything is taken care of for you. And there’s a lot of knowledgeable people around you to learn from everyday.”

NI Water Head of Mechanical and Electrical Services Paul Patterson explains: “We’re interested in receiving applications from already qualified electricians who would like NI Water’s support in progressing their career as an Enhanced Craft Grade (ECG) multi-skilled Electrician within our Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) Services function.

“In this role you’ll receive training in the maintenance and repair of a wide range of electromechanical equipment within the water industry. It will primarily involve craft electrical maintenance activities supplemented by an element of mechanical activity.

“You’ll work on challenging and rewarding projects while being supported and guided by experienced mentors. You’ll receive training on specialist equipment and processes relevant to the water industry, while having access to any supplemented college-based training programmes and other specialist training. This will enhance your exposure to our unique technologies and practices. You’ll also be provided with your own NI Water van, really putting you in the driving seat of your new career!

“As the region’s only water provider, we are core to the health, economy and environment of Northern Ireland and we are a skilled, committed team, with a shared sense of purpose and pride in our work. Our people are not only key to achieving our business goals, but they are what makes NI Water a great place to work.”

Further information about NI Water’s Accelerated Craft Electrician Programme, the job description and application form are available on the NI Water careers page on www.niwater.com/aceprogramme/