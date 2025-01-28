Action Mental Health launches new Workplace Wellbeing Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new online platform and membership scheme designed to help HR professionals support their workforces better with their mental health and wellbeing launched at The MAC, Belfast on Thursday, January 23.

Created by Action Mental Health – which has been delivering a wide range of services across Northern Ireland for more than 60 years – the Workplace Wellbeing Hub offers bespoke solutions for organisations of all sizes.

Those who sign up will subsequently benefit from a range of strategic mental health and wellbeing consultancy, training and support, along with a suite of professional online resources, webinars and more.

Speaking at the launch, Action Mental Health’s CEO, David Babington, said the Workplace Wellbeing Hub was unique in that, it not only offered tailored support to employees but also specifically assisted HR and wellbeing professionals in supporting their workforce.

Action Mental Health CEO, David Babington.

“There remains a significant unmet need for businesses in terms of supporting their staff and addressing their wellbeing needs,” he said. “Whilst workplace training has been part of Action Mental Health’s service offering for a number of years we have never had a membership offering or digital platform designed specifically for this purpose.

“The new Workplace Wellbeing Hub strengthens our existing services by combining digital innovation with expert, locally-delivered support – offering employers a comprehensive solution to workplace wellbeing.”

Also speaking at the launch were Joanne McClelland, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Henderson Group – one of Action Mental Health’s partners – and Heather White, Head of HR at Lunn’s Jewellers, which is one of the first employers to sign up to the Wellbeing Hub. Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Dr Ruth Fleck, also addressed attendees, along with Lauren Houston, Coordinator of Action Mental Health’s workplace wellbeing services.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside Action Mental Health and over the past year have witnessed their expertise and support,” said Heather.

Workplace Wellbeing Coordinator, Lauren Houston with Action Mental Health CEO David Babington and Dr Ruth Fleck.

“The feedback from our managers and colleagues has been nothing short of exceptional. It’s given us the confidence to support each other in the workplace and at home. The support from Action Mental Health has been invaluable and being part of the Workplace Wellbeing Hub going forward is a key part of our business strategy for this year.”

Dr Fleck added that organisations had a duty of care to their staff to implement impactful mental health care within the workplace, something that required long-term investment rather than one-off training days or events. “It’s about having a range of strategies in place – a complete and whole-system change and approach.”

Businesses interested in learning more or signing up can visit: https://workplacewellbeinghub.amh.org.uk/