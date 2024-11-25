AG secures triple victory at National Health and Safety Awards

AG, a leading manufacturer of low-carbon paving and building products, has been recognised for its outstanding health and safety commitment by winning three top honours at the 2024 MPA Health and Safety Awards.

The MPA Health and Safety Awards highlight exceptional practices, initiatives, and leadership in health and safety, aiming to share vital insights and celebrate efforts that elevate safety standards across the industry.

At the ceremony, AG was honoured with the Sir Frank Davies Trophy, the top award for SMEs, in recognition of its exceptional performance in health, safety, and wellbeing. This achievement reflects the impact of the company’s ongoing #GoHomeSafe campaign, which was also commended earlier this year with a Higher Distinction at the Annual All Ireland Occupational Health and Safety Awards.

The MPA Health and Safety judging panel praised AG's 'making safety personal' approach, highlighting how the company’s communication fosters a culture where safety is embraced as a shared responsibility among all employees.

Pictured L-R: Richard Gregg (Production Supervisor), Damian McPeake (General Operative), Ivor Stewart (General Operative), Thomas Mitchell (General Operative), Rodney Lowry (General Operative), John Cassidy (Production Supervisor), David Finaly (General Operative), Fianna Lynn (HSEQ Officer).

AG also received the ‘Fatal 6 Award’ for its innovative Lock-Tag-Live initiative, an enhancement of the company’s Lock Out Tag Out (LOTO) procedure aimed at reinforcing the message that safety is personal.

This initiative was selected as the top entry out of 142 submissions, surpassing entries from global companies, for its strong potential to eliminate hazards associated with the ‘Fatal 6’ and significantly reduce on-site fatalities and serious injuries if adopted industry wide.

Additionally, AG’s Lock-Tag-Live initiative was shortlisted for ‘Safer Production’ at the awards and was named a finalist for the ‘Health, Safety, and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year’ at the 2024 British Construction Industry Awards.

The judging panel commended the AG’s comprehensive approach, stating, “I am particularly impressed with this initiative, from the lockout tags with photographs of individuals, to the good catch process, regular measurement of improvements, training, and reboot days. It is truly a holistic system that will go a long way in improving health and safety within the company...”

AG was also honoured with the ‘Safer Through Improvements in Health & Wellbeing Award’ for its accredited health and wellbeing programme, Activ8. The judges praised the company for its dedication to embedding the comprehensive programme into its culture.

Launched in 2018, Activ8 is an accredited programme focused on promoting and improving physical and mental wellbeing across the company and beyond. The award-winning initiative also earned recognition at the Business in the Community (BITC) Responsible Business Awards earlier this year, receiving the ‘Wellbeing at Work’ accolade for its ability to engage, empower, and educate employees.

The prestigious award recognition follows AG’s annual ‘Safety Month,’ a cornerstone of the company’s #GoHomeSafe campaign. This month-long initiative featured workshops, safety themes, and community-building activities, all reinforcing AG’s commitment to continuous safety improvement.

Stephen Acheson, CEO of AG, remarked on the company's success, stating, “At AG, we don’t just prioritise health and safety — we live it every day. These awards are a reflection of the dedication and passion of our teams, who work tirelessly to create a safe environment for everyone. We are committed to continuously improving our processes, sharing knowledge, and leading by example to ensure that safety standards are elevated across the entire industry.”

Cathy Maguire, HSEQ Manager at AG, also reflected on the significance of the recognition, stating, “This recognition is a testament to the collective dedication to safety across all levels of AG. Our employees’ active involvement in initiatives like ‘Good Catches’ and our ongoing commitment to reducing risks are key to our health and safety performance. These efforts reflect the culture we’ve worked hard to build — one that places safety at the heart of everything we do. Above all, our mission remains clear: ensuring that everyone who steps onto an AG site goes home safe.

To find out more about AG, visit their website: www.ag.uk.com