AIB Announced as Title Sponsor of All-Island Female Entrepreneurs Conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AIB has been announced as title sponsor of the prestigious 2024 Women in Business All-Island Female Entrepreneurs Conference taking place on 6th June in Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

AIB has been announced as title sponsor of the prestigious 2024 Women in Business All-Island Female Entrepreneurs Conference taking place on 6th June in Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

This year’s conference will focus on the theme of ‘Grit and Growth’ with Gráinne Mullins, Head Chocolatier and Founder of Grá Chocolates recently added to the line-up of leading female founders who have defied odds and showcased unwavering perseverance in the face of business challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the partnership, Head of Business Banking at AIB, Roisin Keenan said: “At AIB we are committed to enabling women entrepreneurs to sustain and grow their business from the ground up. We’re proud to support Women in Business in delivering this premier event which showcases enterprising women on an island-wide scale. Next month’s All-Island Female Entrepreneurs Conference promises to have grit and growth in spades, and we look forward to a room filled with inspiration on 6th June.”

All-Island Female Entrepreneurs Conference.

2024’s event will feature engaging panel sessions and breakout masterclasses with leading business advisors from AIB, InterTradeIreland, Invest NI, Enterprise Ireland and Innovate UK Business Growth in the room. Representatives from each organisation will share their knowledge in a bespoke marketplace covering innovative export strategies and sustainable growth ideas so that attendees can challenge themselves and learn from others best practice to enhance their business acumen and personal growth.

Commenting Lorraine Acheson Managing Director Women in Business said: “The full conference agenda for this year’s All-Island Conference promises a diverse range of topics catered to the evolving needs of female entrepreneurs with the event set to be the cornerstone of inspiration, empowerment, and connection for over 300 women-led business owners across the island.”