Alderman Stephen Moutray honoured to hold the high office of Lord Mayor

Alderman Stephen Moutray has officially taken up office as the new Lord Mayor following the Annual Meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on Monday, June 2.

The married father-of-three was co-opted onto council in December 2018 and was subsequently re-elected to represent the Lurgan District Electoral Area in 2019 and in 2023.

A member of the DUP since 1979, his long and distinguished career in local politics made him a strong candidate among his party colleagues to hold the highest civic office within council.

Having held leadership positions on key council committees in recent years, his wealth of experience will be an asset as he assumes the responsibilities of Lord Mayor.

New Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Jessica Johnston.

These include Chair of the Economic Development and Regeneration Committee from 2019 to 2020 and later Vice-Chair from 2021 to 2022. He also chaired the Governance, Resources and Strategy Committee from 2022 to 2023.

He previously served as a councillor on Craigavon Borough Council from 2001 to 2013 and held the office of Mayor from 2010 to 2011.

While serving as an MLA for Upper Bann from 2003 to 2016, he played a key role in economic development, environmental policies, community engagement, and was actively involved in shaping initiatives that impacted the region.

Taking over from SF Councillor Sarah Duffy, the new Lord Mayor said: “It is a huge honour and privilege to serve as the First Citizen for the borough. I am so proud to take on this important ambassadorial role and I am really looking forward to the year ahead meeting with businesses, residents and communities and welcoming visiting dignitaries from home and abroad.

New Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray.

“My top priority is to grow the local economy and do all I can to create a more prosperous business environment while also reinforcing the borough’s reputation as a great place to work, live, and invest.

“Working for my family’s food retail business, I know the local business community is facing significant challenges. I am keen to engage with businesspeople across the borough, with a view to understanding the issues important to them and how the council can further support them.

“I am focused on delivering initiatives that enhance the borough’s economic and social landscape.

“We are fortunate to have a well-connected network of community and voluntary groups that play a vital role in providing essential services and supporting the most vulnerable in our community. They are the backbone of our community, and I want to ensure they are recognised and celebrated for the invaluable work they do.

“I also plan to take time to get to know council staff working in all departments and based at different locations across the borough. I am keen to thank them for their hard work and dedication to providing essential services to the whole community.”

He also thanked his DUP party colleagues for entrusting him with his senior civic role and his family for their unstinting support during what will be an extremely busy year ahead.

During his term, the Lord Mayor has pledged to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice Services and Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland. He has a personal connection to both charities, having observed the positive impact that their respective specialist palliative care and support services have had on close family members.

Outside of work commitments, he enjoys a range of activities such as travelling, walking, and spending quality time with his family and five grandchildren who bring him so much joy.

APNI Councillor Jessica Johnston has also been elected Deputy Lord Mayor for the incoming year, taking over from UUP Councillor Kyle Savage.

The 25-year-old from Donaghcloney is the youngest elected representative to hold this senior position on the council.

Councillor Johnston was co-opted onto council in May 2022 to represent the Lagan River Area and was subsequently re-elected in 2023.

Her appointment is a historic moment for her party as she is the first member to hold this prestigious civic role. The Alliance Party first had representation on the council after gaining three seats at the 2019 local elections.

The new Deputy Lord Mayor currently works as a researcher for the Deputy Leader of the Alliance Party, Eóin Tennyson MLA.

Speaking about her appointment, the new Deputy Lord Mayor said: “I am immensely proud to step into this honorary role at such an early stage in my political career and thrilled to be representing people in the place I call home.

“My greatest aspiration is to use this unique platform to make a lasting impact on the local community.

“As a strong advocate for youth engagement in politics, I hope to encourage young people from all backgrounds to get involved in shaping policies that directly impact their lives.

“With fitness a big part of my lifestyle, I am passionate about increasing people’s access to local leisure facilities and promoting the benefits of sport and exercise for both physical and mental health.

“During my term in office, I hope to raise awareness about the Macmillan Move More programme and the vital work it does locally, with council support, to encourage people living with cancer to become more physically active.

“I am also keen to support local cancer charities as my family, like many others, has been impacted by this disease.”

After graduating from Queen’s University Belfast in 2021 and working in the local hospitality industry during her studies, she previously worked in a graduate role at the University's Widening Participation Unit. She is a member of the Donacloney Primary School Board of Governors and the Lurgan College Board of Governors.