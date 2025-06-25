'All Hope is Not Lost', says Rural Support CEO

The farming industry has experienced a turbulent year with problems arising from Inheritance Tax reliefs, Avian Flu and the aftermath of Storm Eowyn still very much at the forefront of people’s minds. The recent launch of the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) consultation has created an added sense of uncertainty to a sector that is already struggling to maintain resiliency and viability.

Rural Support acknowledge that the NAP proposals have caused widespread concern and frustration right across the agri sector in Northern Ireland, creating significant emotional and psychological stress.

As the farm support charity for Northern Ireland, Rural Support understand the impact these significant changes can have on business finance and management, with mental health and wellbeing often suffering as a result, not only in the short term, but for the years ahead and generations to come.

To help address this very real concern, Rural Support provides a listening and signposting service for farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland through its free confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678 (open Monday – Friday, 9am – 9pm). The Farm Support Charity also provide various programmes, mentoring and counselling support to help with farming challenges, financial concerns and personal issues such as bereavement, mental health and farm succession.

Rural Support understand that everyone’s circumstances are different. Therefore, their services are designed to help farmers and farm families to develop plans, strategies and techniques for operating their farm business and developing personal resilience, and to enable them to help themselves where possible. The charity has worked tirelessly since its establishment in 2002 to uplift and support the farming community across Northern Ireland and will continue to champion farm business and personal wellbeing for all within the industry.

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support said: “Rural Support is not just a charity; it is a lifeline. It is a glimmer of light and hope for farmers and farm families who feel overwhelmed by the demands of farming life and the recent NAP consultation and proposals have added to their worries.

"From providing practical guidance on managing finances to offering confidential mental health counselling, Rural Support has been and always will be there when people are in need. I would encourage anyone within the farming community who is concerned about their farm business or family to reach out and speak to one of our dedicated members of staff today – all hope is not lost!”

If you have any concerns in relation to your farm business or personal wellbeing, please the Rural Support FREEPHONE confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678, open Monday – Friday 9am – 9pm.

Alternatively, you can visit their website www.ruralsupport.org.uk and click ‘Get Help’, located at the top righthand side of the page.