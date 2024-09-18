Alpha completes £670,000 refurbishment of Newtownabbey scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A six-figure refurbishment of four, own door apartments located in the Glebe Road West area of Newtownabbey has been successfully completed by Alpha Housing.

New kitchens, gas heating boilers, flooring, and doors have been installed by the appointed contractor Hetherington as part of the upgrade, which has taken only five months to finalise.

Each apartment comprises an entrance hall, open plan lounge, kitchen with informal dining space, bathroom and two generous-sized bedrooms.

Cameron Watt – Alpha Housing NI Chief Executive – said: “This is a significant and welcome upgrade project for Newtownabbey, providing four beautiful new homes for the area and has been successfully completed as part of Alpha’s development programme.

Alpha Housing’s Housing Officer Jacqui Day pictured with new Glebe Road West tenant Fiona

“As well as fresh, well-appointed apartments, our new residents will benefit from a convenient location. Some homes even enjoy stunning views of Cave Hill,” he continued.

Located only a short walk to local amenities, shops and public transport routes that links it to neighbouring towns, the apartments also have communal garden areas and parking spaces.

The installation of more energy efficient and environmentally friendly gas boilers will make it easier for tenants to heat their properties – but also help reduce energy bills in the long-term.

Cameron added: “At Alpha Housing we take our environmental responsibilities seriously and the heating upgrades are an important part of this. The new boilers are also good news for tenants of Glebe Road West as they will really benefit from this during the winter months.”

New kitchens, gas heating boilers, flooring, and doors have been installed as part of the upgrade

This £670,000 project has been progressed through the Housing Executive’s (NIHE) Social Housing Development Programme. £422,000 in capital grant from NIHE has been provided, with the balance of funding provided by Alpha Housing with assistance from Danske Bank.