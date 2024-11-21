Ambitious Berni delighted with tourism and hospitality career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whistledown Hotel’s General Manager, Berni Lively, delighted to have chosen a career with so many opportunities

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having forged a 20+ year career for herself in the tourism and hospitality industry, The Whistledown Hotel’s General Manager, Berni Lively remains as passionate as ever about the industry.

Beginning her career with a part-time role at just 14, Berni admits she never really considered it as anything more than a job until she found herself unhappy at university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I was 19 at the time and it was only during a conversation with a careers advisor that I really gave it any thought.

Bernie and staff at The Whistledown Hotel

“I then spoke to the tutor of the course at the Southern Regional College (SRC) and was shown around their facilities. It was then that I decided I wanted to get my NVQ in professional cookery, alongside food and beverage service.

“Looking back now, as General Manager of The Whistledown Hotel, I’m delighted to have made the choice to pursue a career in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“There are just so many opportunities and pathways for progression. It is a very rewarding career. Management is always keen to see you achieve your goals and really help you get where you want to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Earlier this week I was speaking to a school group and telling them it is a very viable career path where a good work ethic and a passion will really help you succeed.”

Berni and staff at The Whistleday Hotel discuss the day ahead

While completing her NVQs, Berni took up a role at The Whistledown Hotel and represented SRC at the World Skills and IFEX competitions.

During her studies, Berni was promoted to Duty Manager at The Whistledown Hotel. Eager to continue climbing the career ladder, she then set about obtaining a foundation degree in hospitality management.

Her work experience on this course saw her move from the kitchen to front of house operations and gain valuable experience in fine dining, banquets, events and weddings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a short spell in England obtaining a degree in hospitality and tourism management, Berni returned to her role as Duty Manager at The Whistledown Hotel.

The Whistledown Hotel's general manager Berni Lively

She was soon promoted to Assistant Manager and, at the age of 31, was appointed the hotel’s General Manager.

“I’m a real people person and I love the fact that even now, in my role as General Manager, I am very hands on in all aspects of daily hotel life, including overseeing the weddings we host,” said Berni.

“To be involved in such an important day in peoples’ lives is a just fantastic. I have been here for 17 years now and to see families coming in and returning for other special occasions because they valued the experience, is a very special thing, it’s a real honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of people still think of this industry as one with long unsocial hours, but quite frankly, that’s just not the case.

“We have a lot of staff who work three or four days a week and we offer real flexibility with shifts. Our staff can work around school pick up times and other matters in their personal lives.”

One of the biggest shifts Berni has noted in the industry throughout her career is the increasing importance given to employee wellbeing.

She said: “The health and wellness of our staff is always amongst our top priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also want to help our local community and regularly fundraise for charities. On alternate Tuesdays, we host a forget me not café for those suffering from Dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, along with their carers.

“To witness this grow from strength-to-strength, is incredible. We aim to continue with this as it really benefits our local community. It is very rewarding to know you can help to make someone’s day a little better.”

While Berni and her colleagues are enjoying the flexibility, freedom and sense of purpose a career in Northern Ireland’s thriving tourism and hospitality industry allows, Tourism NI is encouraging more people to embrace a career in this fantastic sector.

Tourism NI is continuing its dedicated campaign called ‘Make It Here’, which aims to help shift perceptions of what it’s like to work in the tourism and hospitality industry and attract and retain more great people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are starting out, switching careers or looking for a part-time role and want to learn more about working in the tourism and hospitality industry visit www.makeyourcareer.co.uk for further information. To find out more about The Whistledown Hotel visit www.discovernorthernireland.com.