AS he embarks on a new chapter in retirement, Rev. Gary Trueman has said he is excited to embrace God’s plan for the future.

Rev. Trueman retired earlier this month, after 26 blessed years in Banbridge Road Presbyterian.

He was installed in the congregation in October 1998, and his first service was the Harvest Thanksgiving.

Prior to his calling to Dromore, Mr Trueman, who hails from Newtownards, was assistant minister in Bloomfield Presbyterian Church, Belfast, from 1988 to 1992, before serving as minister of Second & Third Rathfriland between 1992 and 1998.

​Gary and Marianne with their sons, James, Luke and John, pictured at the PW’s presentation to Marianne.

The Truemans - Gary, his wife Marianne and their sons John, James and Luke - have very much enjoyed their time in Dromore.

“The boys have grown up and matured in the area and, as a family, we have both contributed to and benefited from community life,” Mr Trueman told the Chronicle.

“An important part of our ministry in Banbridge Road has been outreach into the local community.

“Many of the events organised provided wonderful opportunities to share the Gospel, while getting to know people in the area and developing lasting friendships.

“With God’s call on my life, I have always believed my role was to share the love of Jesus Christ and the salvation He freely offers, build God’s Kingdom and bring hope and purpose.”

Mr Trueman’s farewell service was held on Sunday, January 19. He recalled that it was filled with “very mixed emotions”.

“The prospect of taking the service was overwhelming,” the minister admitted.

“We are sad to leave our beloved church family, but also excited to embrace God’s plan for our future.

“We will miss those people we have served with, and come to love, over the past 26 years.”

The Truemans won’t be moving too far away, however, just up the A1 to Banbridge.

Their sons also reside in the local area. John is married to Kathryn and they have two children, Martha (7) and Rory (4).

Luke is married to Hayley and they have two children, Rosa (5) and Lily (2).

John and James both live in the Dromore area, while Luke lives just outside Rathfriland.

Speaking about his retirement plans, Mr Trueman revealed: “I will be continuing to serve God in different ways and enjoying more time with my family and friends. And, perhaps, endeavour to improve my golfing skills.”

In his speech following his final service in Bann Road, Mr Trueman said that, from day one, the congregation had welcomed the family into their “homes and hearts”.

“We all have cherished memories of thankfulness, friendship, support, patience and, above all, love.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to worship with you … celebrate the sacraments with you … conduct your marriages … and to accompany you in your most painful times of sorrow and grief.

“As I reflect on our time here, I can’t help but feel overwhelmed by the countless blessings and grace God has bestowed on us.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has served here in any way over these past 26 years.

“Your contributions have made a huge difference and only eternity will reveal the results of your faithfulness.”