Annaclone man, Conor McAvoy, has returned home after completing the world-famous London marathon at the end of April – all to raise awareness and vital funds for local mental health support.

Running alongside 56,640 participants – a Guinness World Record-breaking event – Conor took to the streets of London to represent their community and champion mental health. One in five people living in Northern Ireland live with mental ill-health and stigma surrounding mental illness continues to prevent people from accessing life-changing services.

"The London Marathon has been a bucket list one for me and I was thrilled to secure a place as part of AWARE's packages. It was truly a lifetime goal for a magnificent experience – and to run for everyone who has ever struggled in silence with their mental health - it motivated me as I trained for the marathon challenge." Said Conor, who trained for the 26.2-mile challenge.

Conor chose to fundraise for AWARE NI, the depression charity for Northern Ireland offering support and education for people with low mood, depression, anxiety and bipolar. The charity has an extensive network of online and local support groups, providing a safe space to open up and be around others who understand them.

Recent research from AWARE highlights that 98% of participants felt their mental health support group helped them manage anxiety, and 96% felt supported in managing depression. Three local support groups are provided and users who attend them shared that attending the group made them feel less alone.

The Lurgan Support Group meets weekly on Tuesday at Mount Zion House at 7pm; Lisburn Support Group meets weekly on Thursday at Bridge Community Centre at 7:30pm, and Newry Support Group meets weekly at Altnaveigh House providing vital support for individuals living with mental ill-health.

Lesley Wright, Community and Events Officer, said, "AWARE NI is grateful to Conor for choosing to support the charity during his own personal challenge. The funds raised will continue our services across Northern Ireland to educate and support those living with mental ill-health in our communities."

As mental health challenges continue to affect people of all ages, Conor hopes his run serves as a reminder that "it's okay not to be okay – and there's always help out there."

To learn more about AWARE NI, or find out more about the charity's European & International marathon packages visit: aware-ni.org or email [email protected]