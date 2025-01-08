Annual Nuffield Scholarship Conference raises almost £5k for farm support charity

NI Nuffield Scholarship Trust Committee Members John Martin, Gary Spence, Mark Little, Ciaran Hammill, Trevor Alcorn and Jason Rankin, alongside Rural Support Director of Programmes Gyles Dawson.

Each year Nuffield Scholarship Trust hold their annual 3-day conference in a different location with the UK and fundraise for a local charity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the Trust held its conference in Belfast, which was steered by the Northern Ireland Committee, and therefore decided to fundraise for Rural Support - a local charity dedicated to delivering expert assistance to the farming community across Northern Ireland.

The annual conference raised an incredible £4,770.42 in aid of the farm support charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These vital funds raised will help the local charity support more members of the agri-sector across the province in their time of need, in support of their business and personal well-being.

To discuss a fundraising opportunity for the charity or to donate, contact Pamela on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]