Annual Nuffield Scholarship Conference raises almost £5k for farm support charity
This year, the Trust held its conference in Belfast, which was steered by the Northern Ireland Committee, and therefore decided to fundraise for Rural Support - a local charity dedicated to delivering expert assistance to the farming community across Northern Ireland.
The annual conference raised an incredible £4,770.42 in aid of the farm support charity.
These vital funds raised will help the local charity support more members of the agri-sector across the province in their time of need, in support of their business and personal well-being.
To discuss a fundraising opportunity for the charity or to donate, contact Pamela on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]