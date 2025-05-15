Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council hosted a reception at the Mayor’s Parlour in Mossley Mill to celebrate the achievements of participants and delivery partners involved in the Labour Market Partnership (LMP) initiatives, with particular focus on the Multiply Programme and Employment Academies.

The Labour Market Partnerships, funded by the Department for Communities and the Department of Education, are designed to create targeted employment action plans tailored to local needs. These initiatives facilitate collaboration between councils and regional stakeholders to support individuals on their journey into employment.

Hosted by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, the event brought together programme participants and key delivery partners including Sentinus, Workforce Training Services, Northern Regional College, People 1st and NICMA.

Attendees reflected on their experiences, highlighting how the Multiply Programme had supported them in building essential numeracy and workplace skills, while the Employment Academies boosted their confidence and employability.

(left to right) Charlene Earley and Chris Ward from Workforce Training Services; The Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly; Eugene McGrath, SIA Academy Participant and Jessica Smyth from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Mayor Councillor Neil Kelly remarked:

“I was delighted to host the participants and delivery providers from our Labour Market Parnership initiatives. These programmes help to develop our residents both personally and professionally, creating new opportunities and pathways to employment. I wish every participant the very best of luck on their employment journey.”

For more information about how to get involved in the Labour Market Partnership programme, please email [email protected] or visit the Council's website at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/LMP