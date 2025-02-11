At a special council meeting held on Monday 10 February, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has applied an increase of 4.96% to the district rates.

This equates to an increase of £36 per year or £0.70 per week for an average household.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has achieved the lowest average district rates increase in Northern Ireland since the 2015 Local Government Reform through careful financial management.

The Council acknowledges ongoing financial challenges for residents and businesses, striving to maintain minimal rates while delivering high-quality services. This commitment has earned the Council the prestigious APSE UK Overall Council of the Year award.

The Council is committed to the ongoing development and investment in services and facilities across the borough, benefiting residents, visitors, and local businesses. This includes harmonising kerbside collection of recyclable and residual domestic waste throughout the area.

Space – a state-of-the-art workspace hub in Antrim is now complete, regenerating that area of the town. A similar scheme in Glengormley is due to be completed in 2026. These hubs attract new businesses, foster economic growth, and create job opportunities.

The Council continues to enhance leisure services, sporting facilities, and events programming, demonstrating its commitment to promoting healthy and active lifestyles for residents.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Neil Kelly said, “The Council is focused on the ongoing ‘financial pressures’ we are all facing, and we have worked tirelessly to maintain and deliver the most modest increase to the rates.

“An increase of 4.96% highlights the Council’s efforts to provide high quality and efficient services while ensuring a thriving and resilient future for the Borough.

The Regional rates determined by the Northern Ireland Assembly across all Council areas has not yet been set.