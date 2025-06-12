In support of Loneliness Awareness Week (10–16 June), the Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network is encouraging everyone to keep talking and stay connected.

The Loneliness Network brings together partners from across the statutory, voluntary, and community sectors, including Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Network is dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness, sharing best practice and learning on ways to address and prevent loneliness, and championing initiatives to tackle social isolation throughout the Borough.

As part of the week’s events, the Network hosted a Loneliness Recognition and Champion Celebration on Monday, June 10. Guest speaker Professor Siobhan O’Neill, Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland, delivered a powerful keynote on the link between loneliness and mental health.

(Left to Right) Mikayla Cartwright (Community Wellbeing Officer Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council), Libby Hingham (Good Morning Antrim), Melanie Maxwell-McIlroy (Connect North – Age NI), Robert McQuiston (Antrim and Newtownabbey Seniors’ Forum), Noreen McClelland (Chair of Antrim and Newtowabbey Loneliness Network), Janet Grew (Good Vibe Clan Talk and Walk), Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick

The event also highlighted key achievements over the past year, including the launch of further Chatty Cafés and Kindness Postboxes, which have created meaningful moments of connection for people of all ages. A number of individuals were honoured as Loneliness Champions, receiving certificates and special badges in recognition of their commitment to supporting others. The awards were presented by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick.

Mayor, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said: “I would like to congratulate the Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network Champions who provide invaluable support to those who are lonely and create opportunities to connect with others. I look forward to working with the Network as we tackle the issues of loneliness and isolation within our Borough.”

To mark the awareness week, Council civic buildings in Antrim, Ballyclare and Mossley Mill were lit up in blue — symbolising solidarity and a shared commitment to addressing loneliness in the community.

To learn more about the work of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network and how to get involved, visit www.facebook.com/ConnectedANLN, or antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/loneliness-network