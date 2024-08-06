Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have been awarded with 29 Green Flags, marking the highest number of Green Flags the Council has ever received for their sites and community spaces.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Flag reassures visitors that these sites are internationally accredited for being well-maintained, safe, and offer amenities to help promote healthy lifestyles.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, the environmental charity responsible for organising these awards locally, announced that Antrim and Newtownabbey’s 19 Council sites and 10 community spaces have received this distinguished accolade at the awards ceremony in The Island Arts Centre, Lisburn. Among the noteworthy addition to the list of recipients, this year is Cranfield Church and Holy Well community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: "Our Parks and Open Spaces play a pivotal role in our local communities offering residents a place to relax, play, socialise and exercise. With our commitment to inclusivity, we’ve enriched these spaces with the introduction of new Sensory Gardens and invested in significant improvements to our pitches, ensuring they cater to the diverse needs of our residents.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Celebrate 29 Green Flag Awards for their Parks and Open Spaces.

"Congratulations to the dedicated community groups and teams that work tirelessly to maintain these exceptional sites. Their efforts make a significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of our local people and wildlife.”

The full list of sites in the Borough to receive a Green Flag Award include:

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council sites

Antrim Castle Gardens (Heritage) Antrim/Belmont and Six Mile Cemetery Antrim Loughshore and and Gateway Ballynure Old Graveyard Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Hazelbank Park and Gideons Green Kilbride Cemetery Lilian Bland Park Mallusk Cemetery Mill Race Trail Newtownabbey Way Randalstown Riverside Walk Rashee Cemetery Sentry Hill Historic House & Visitor Centre (Heritage) Sixmile Water Park Valley Park (V36 and Glas-na-braden Glen) Wallace Park Crumlin Glen Threemilewater Park Whiteabbey Glen

Green Flag Community Awards

Sentry Hill Community Garden Maine Fold - Randalstown Clotworthy Courtyard at Antrim Castle Gardens Duneane Community Gardens Cranfield Church and Holy Well Ballyeaston Church Ruin Elevation Toome Linear Walk The Sovereign Complex Monkstown Village Community Garden

For more information on the Parks and Green Spaces who have achieved this award visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/visitor