Antrim and Newtownabbey Celebrate 29 Green Flag Awards
The Green Flag reassures visitors that these sites are internationally accredited for being well-maintained, safe, and offer amenities to help promote healthy lifestyles.
Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, the environmental charity responsible for organising these awards locally, announced that Antrim and Newtownabbey’s 19 Council sites and 10 community spaces have received this distinguished accolade at the awards ceremony in The Island Arts Centre, Lisburn. Among the noteworthy addition to the list of recipients, this year is Cranfield Church and Holy Well community.
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: "Our Parks and Open Spaces play a pivotal role in our local communities offering residents a place to relax, play, socialise and exercise. With our commitment to inclusivity, we’ve enriched these spaces with the introduction of new Sensory Gardens and invested in significant improvements to our pitches, ensuring they cater to the diverse needs of our residents.
"Congratulations to the dedicated community groups and teams that work tirelessly to maintain these exceptional sites. Their efforts make a significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of our local people and wildlife.”
The full list of sites in the Borough to receive a Green Flag Award include:
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council sites
- Antrim Castle Gardens (Heritage)
- Antrim/Belmont and Six Mile Cemetery
- Antrim Loughshore and and Gateway
- Ballynure Old Graveyard
- Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Hazelbank Park and Gideons Green
- Kilbride Cemetery
- Lilian Bland Park
- Mallusk Cemetery
- Mill Race Trail
- Newtownabbey Way
- Randalstown Riverside Walk
- Rashee Cemetery
- Sentry Hill Historic House & Visitor Centre (Heritage)
- Sixmile Water Park
- Valley Park (V36 and Glas-na-braden Glen)
- Wallace Park
- Crumlin Glen
- Threemilewater Park
- Whiteabbey Glen
Green Flag Community Awards
- Sentry Hill Community Garden
- Maine Fold - Randalstown
- Clotworthy Courtyard at Antrim Castle Gardens
- Duneane Community Gardens
- Cranfield Church and Holy Well
- Ballyeaston Church Ruin
- Elevation
- Toome Linear Walk
- The Sovereign Complex
- Monkstown Village Community Garden
For more information on the Parks and Green Spaces who have achieved this award visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/visitor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.