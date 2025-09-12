Antrim and Newtownabbey hosts bespoke crime prevention training to build a safer community

Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council recently held a two-day CPD accredited Crime Prevention training event at Mossley Mill to strengthen local efforts to keep communities safe.

The bespoke course was designed to raise awareness and build knowledge around community safety and crime prevention. It was delivered by the Police Crime Prevention Academy (PCPA), an established crime prevention learning and development supplier. The Academy delivers nationally accredited courses and qualifications for the public and private sectors, as well as providing bespoke events and webinars.

Open to anyone involved in helping make the local community area safe - including local police, Council staff, community representatives, Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators and local retailers, the training focused on simple, effective measures to help prevent crime and reduce the risk of people becoming victims.

The first session on 3 September covered the ten Principles of Crime Prevention, explored security products and guided participants through a home security exercise. The interactive session encouraged attendees to complete a virtual survey of their own home and identify one practical action they could take immediately to improve their own home security.

Peter and Amanda from Crime Prevention Academy, PCSP Chair and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Julie Gilmore, PCSP Vice Chair, Noreen McClelland

The second session on 10 September featured a series of short presentations from partner agencies to highlight the range of resources available locally to help prevent crime. Speakers included Tom Booth from The Key Safe Company, leading providers of secure key storage solutions and a Secured by Design member who shared security advice.

On completion of the course participants received a CPD e-certificate issued by the Academy.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said: “Keeping our communities safe is a top priority for the Council and the PCSP. I am delighted to see so many people engaging in this training and equipping themselves with the knowledge and skills to make a real difference. By working together, we can build safer, stronger communities for everyone.”

National PCPA Manager, Amanda Mullholland said, “The Academy was delighted to be asked by Antrim and Newtownabbey PSCP to facilitate the event at Mossley Mill. This builds on other similar events delivered in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP, and with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP. Locally based Academy staff ensure that costs are kept to a minimum whilst enabling the content to be tailored to reflect the distinct identity of the Council areas in Northern Ireland and specific issues that communities face. Locally arranged events like these are key in helping to make local communities safer by empowering local people.”