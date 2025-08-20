Antrim and Newtownabbey leads the way with highest number of Green Flag Awards in Northern Ireland

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is proud to announce that 32 of its parks and open spaces have been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award, the highest number awarded across all councils in Northern Ireland.

The awards, presented by environmental charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, were unveiled at a recent ceremony held in the surroundings of Bangor Castle Walled Garden. The Green Flag Awards recognise well-managed parks and green spaces that meet high standards of environmental stewardship, safety, maintenance, and community involvement.

This year, a total of 22 council-managed sites and 10 community spaces across the Borough earned this internationally recognised accreditation. Among the new recipients were Ballyclare Cemetery and Neillsbrook Fold, both of which have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the social and environmental value that parks bring to our communities.

In addition to the Green Flag successes, local volunteer Áine Gilchrist from Monkstown Village Community Garden received the coveted ‘Pollinator of the Year’ Award, honouring her outstanding contributions to biodiversity and pollinator-friendly gardening.

Representatives from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Community Groups pictured alongside CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Eric Randall at the Green Flag Awards at Bangor Castle Walled Garden. Áine Gilchrist (pictured far right)

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Julie Gilmour, praised the Green Flag achievement and said: “This is a tremendous accomplishment for our Borough, we are incredibly proud to have the highest number of Green Flag sites in Northern Ireland.

"It is a true reflection of the beautiful, accessible parks we’re fortunate to have right on our doorstep. I want to thank our dedicated Council staff, hardworking volunteers, and special congratulations to Áine Gilchrist for her well-deserved recognition.”

“Our parks are places for everyone, they are spaces that foster wellbeing, inclusion, and biodiversity. From the creation of recent sensory gardens and new playgrounds to flagship events like Enchanted Winter Garden and Garden Show Ireland, we will continue to make these vital spaces attractive for our residents and visitors.”

The full list of sites in the Borough to receive a Green Flag Award include:

L-R: CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Eric Randall; Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey; Councillor Julie Gilmour; Parks Development Manager, Nadine Campbell and Local Environmental Quality Manager for Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Sinead Murray.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council sites

Antrim Castle Gardens (Heritage) Antrim/Belmont and Six Mile Cemetery Antrim Loughshore and Gateway Ballyclare Cemetry Ballynure Old Graveyard Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Hazelbank Park and Gideons Green Kilbride Cemetery Lilian Bland Park Mallusk Cemetery Mill Race Trail Newtownabbey Way Randalstown Riverside Walk Rashee Cemetery Sentry Hill Historic House & Visitor Centre (Heritage) Sixmile Water Park Valley Park (V36 and Glas-na-braden Glen) Wallace Park Crumlin Glen Threemilewater Park Whiteabbey Glen

Green Flag Community Awards

Sentry Hill Community Garden Maine Fold - Randalstown Clotworthy Courtyard at Antrim Castle Gardens Duneane Community Gardens Cranfield Church and Holy Well Ballyeaston Church Ruin Elevation Toome Linear Walk The Sovereign Complex Monkstown Village Community Garden Neillsbrook Fold Cranfield Church and Holy Well

For more information on the Parks and Green Spaces, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/visitor