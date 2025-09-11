The British Deaf Association; The MacMillan Unit, Antrim Hospital and All About Us – ASD Teens Antrim are all to benefit as a result of the event.
Hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, guests included the Mayor’s family and friends as well as Freeman of the Borough; elected members; charity representatives and local businesses.
Speaking at the event, Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick said: “I am extremely proud to serve as the first female Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey since its formation in 2015. It is an immense honour, and I hope that my journey can encourage young women, to see that public life is open to them - that their voices matter and their ambitions should know no limits.
“The first three months in office have been inspiring. I have met so many wonderful people, whose commitment and community spirit make our Borough such a great place to live, work and visit.
I am delighted we have raised over £5,000 for my three chosen charities and I would like to thank everyone for their kind donations which will support these charities in making a valuable contribution to our community.”
For more details on the Mayor’s Charities or to donate, visit: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mayorscharities