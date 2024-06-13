Antrim and Newtownabbey school uniform reuse scheme launched
and live on Freeview channel 276
School uniforms are both costly for families and the waste generated from their production is vast. Children quickly outgrow their school uniforms and more than often a perfectly good uniform will end up in landfill as it no longer fits.
So why not let the Antrim and Newtownabbey School Uniform Reuse Scheme help save both the planet and your purse?
Ten different organisations across the Borough have signed up to take part in the School Uniform ReUse Scheme. Each Scheme is run by its own volunteers and operate their own opening days, times and patterns.
In addition to these organisations, there are a number of schools who are also running their own independent School Uniform Schemes.
The school uniform scheme is accepting all clean, good quality garments including blazers, shirts, blouses, ties, polo shirts, trousers, shorts, skirts, pinafores, summer dresses, sweatshirts, jumpers, cardigans, school bags, school shoes, trainers, football boots, coats and waterproofs jackets.
This year, also look out for the special purple bins placed in Antrim, Ballyclare and Glengormley Library branches.
These will act as additional donation points for new and good-quality pre-loved PE kits which will be distributed to the community groups participating in the Scheme.
The Antrim and Newtownabbey School Uniform Reuse Scheme is open to all families who require school uniform items – there is no qualifying criteria, and a referral is not required to access the scheme.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “I encourage residents to keep any good-quality school uniforms or PE kits and pass them on to another family to help them avoid the high costs of a new school year.
Similarly, instead of buying something brand new, why not help the environment by picking up a pre-loved uniform from one of the Schemes in the Borough?”
Jacqueline Bingham, Libraries NI District Officer said: "Libraries NI is delighted to be part of the 'Pre-Loved to Re-Loved Uniform Scheme'. Glengormley, Ballyclare and Antrim libraries are all school PE.
"Kit drop off points and are proud to support this fantastic initiative which helps local families and promotes sustainability by giving new and gently used PE kits a second life.”
For more information, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/uniform