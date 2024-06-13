Antrim and Newtownabbey school uniform reuse scheme launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are once again launching the Antrim and Newtownabbey School Uniform Reuse Scheme – ‘Making Pre-Loved, Re-Loved’.

School uniforms are both costly for families and the waste generated from their production is vast. Children quickly outgrow their school uniforms and more than often a perfectly good uniform will end up in landfill as it no longer fits.

So why not let the Antrim and Newtownabbey School Uniform Reuse Scheme help save both the planet and your purse?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten different organisations across the Borough have signed up to take part in the School Uniform ReUse Scheme. Each Scheme is run by its own volunteers and operate their own opening days, times and patterns.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey School Uniform Re-Use Scheme has been relaunched for another year

In addition to these organisations, there are a number of schools who are also running their own independent School Uniform Schemes.

The school uniform scheme is accepting all clean, good quality garments including blazers, shirts, blouses, ties, polo shirts, trousers, shorts, skirts, pinafores, summer dresses, sweatshirts, jumpers, cardigans, school bags, school shoes, trainers, football boots, coats and waterproofs jackets.

This year, also look out for the special purple bins placed in Antrim, Ballyclare and Glengormley Library branches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These will act as additional donation points for new and good-quality pre-loved PE kits which will be distributed to the community groups participating in the Scheme.

The Mayor is joined by Elected Members and Community Organisations to relaunch the Scheme

The Antrim and Newtownabbey School Uniform Reuse Scheme is open to all families who require school uniform items – there is no qualifying criteria, and a referral is not required to access the scheme.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “I encourage residents to keep any good-quality school uniforms or PE kits and pass them on to another family to help them avoid the high costs of a new school year.

Similarly, instead of buying something brand new, why not help the environment by picking up a pre-loved uniform from one of the Schemes in the Borough?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline Bingham, Libraries NI District Officer said: "Libraries NI is delighted to be part of the 'Pre-Loved to Re-Loved Uniform Scheme'. Glengormley, Ballyclare and Antrim libraries are all school PE.

Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly joined by Leanne Evans and Lesley Dowey from Fit Moms & Kids

"Kit drop off points and are proud to support this fantastic initiative which helps local families and promotes sustainability by giving new and gently used PE kits a second life.”