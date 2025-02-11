Antrim and Newtownabbey’s eco volunteers celebrated at awards

Countryside Custodians and Antrim Community Fridge recognised at Live Here Love Here Awards

Live Here Love Here, a people-powered campaign dedicated to improving the local environment and fostering civic pride, has revealed the winners of its 2025 Community Awards.

The event, held at Belfast City Hall on Thursday, February 6 and hosted by TV presenter Joe Mahon, brought together over 150 guests - including DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, local leaders, environmental advocates and volunteers – to honour the outstanding contributions of voluntary community groups across Northern Ireland working to improve the environment and promote civic pride.

Sponsored by Power NI and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), nine local councils, and the Housing Executive, the awards serve as a vital platform for recognising the power of collective action in tackling community environmental challenges such as dog fouling, littering, biodiversity loss, transformation of neglected spaces, and environmental education.

L-R Anne Thompson, Pamela Minford and Trevor Glass from Antrim Community Fridge, Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here Manager, Celena Duggan from Antrim Community Fridge, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Chairperson Aaron Ward, Alix Curran and David Glass from Antrim Community Fridge.

On the night, 12 awards were presented to celebrate the achievements of local community groups, including the Regional Champions Awards, which honoured volunteers from Live Here Love Here’s nine partner council areas.

County Antrim’s Countryside Custodians, an environmental group with over 1,500 members, received Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Regional Champions Award for its sustainability efforts, including organising eco markets, community events, collecting over 16,000 bags of litter and encouraging people of all ages to take pride in their local areas.

Ballynure in Bloom, a community-driven project led by the Ballynure and District Community Association and B&D Friendship Club, was also recognised in this category as runners-up for their efforts in enhancing the village with projects like the Riverside Garden and engaging volunteers to create a well-maintained environment.

The Bright Future Award, supported by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, was awarded to Antrim Community Fridge for their innovative approach to environmental stewardship. Founded in 2024, this up-and-coming group has engaged over 500 households, hosted events to tackle food insecurity, and worked to reduce food waste while promoting sustainability and strengthening community ties.

L-R Michael Stewart and Ellen Thompson from Countryside Custodians, Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here Manager, and Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Vera McWilliam.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “I would like to congratulate the winners and runners-up of the 2025 ‘Live Here Love Here’ Community Awards.

"I am delighted that County Antrim’s Countryside Custodians have received the Regional Champions Award. It reflects their considerable contribution to sustainability in our Borough over the past year. Ballynure in Bloom are worthy runners up with the project doing so much to enhance the local environment of the area, and Antrim Community Fridge was a very worthy recipient of the Bright Future Award with their fantastic efforts to address food insecurity.

"From tackling litter and food waste to transforming neglected spaces, everyone involved in these initiatives is making a meaningful difference through their collective endeavours. Your dedication to creating a cleaner and greener Northern Ireland is an inspiration to us all.”

Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here Manager, said: “The Community Awards resonate because they celebrate the unsung heroes in our communities who are driving real environmental change through volunteer work. This year, the theme ‘Community Connections’ made it even more special as we honoured groups that demonstrate the power of collective action.

"Whether it’s transforming vacant land into thriving green spaces or mobilising locals to restore and protect local waterways, these groups are proving that no action is too small to make a difference. We’re reminded that, together, we can build a cleaner, greener, and more connected Northern Ireland."

She added, “We also want to thank DAERA, Power NI, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, and our nine council partners for their continued support, which ensures the ongoing success of Live Here Love Here.”

For more information on the Live Here Love Here campaign and the Community Awards, visit liveherelovehere.org