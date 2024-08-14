Antrim Rovers FC and Power NI a winning combination
Manufactured by Italian sports equipment giant Erreà, the smart tops incorporate black and white piping, and feature the branding of Northern Ireland’s largest energy provider.
Bought with a three hundred pound donation issued through Power NI’s ‘Helping Hands’ initiative, these will be worn by the 2012 boys’ team in the South Belfast Youth League.
The 2012s are one of twenty squads that represent the Allen Park club, with these ranging from a senior men’s team to a Youth Academy for those aged five years and over. Every player is supported by trained coaches – and volunteers – who come from the local area.
Welcoming the funding, Power NI employee and Antrim Rovers FC coach James Stewart said: “It’s great Power NI wants to support employees who are trying to make a difference.
“The Helping Hands funding has been a great help to the club; it’s enabled us to purchase new jerseys for the upcoming season for everyone in the 2012 boys’ team,” he continued.
“This group of boys have been together for the last three years and are going from strength to strength each year – the new jerseys will help keep them motivated and working hard.”
Helping Hands is a charitable scheme that aims to support groups and causes that make a lasting difference. Since its formation, thousands of pounds have been donated locally.
