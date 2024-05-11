Applications Now Open For Valuable JP McManus Scholarships 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A scholarship of £5,500 a year for the duration of your undergraduate degree programme? It sounds almost too good to be true but that’s exactly what recipients of the JP McManus Scholarship will receive so, if you would like to learn more about this valuable scholarship opportunity, read on.

Adam Gourley from Portrush who studied Information Technology at Northern Regional College in Coleraine is one of the most recent recipients of the much sought after scholarships.

Funded by Limerick philanthropist JP McManus, the scholarships aim to ease the financial burden of going to university for top performing students. Adam and his IT lecturer, Ricky Ho were among the guests at the JP McManus scholarship awards presentation ceremony in Limerick recently.

Adam completed at BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Information Technology at the College in Coleraine, achieving triple Distinction (D*D*D). He is now at studying Computer Science at Queen’s University, Belfast and in the longer term would be interested in a career in cyber security.

Former NRC student Adam Gourley who was awarded a JP McManus Scholarship with IT lecturer Ricky Ho

He said studying IT at Northern Regional College gave him a great foundation for going to university.

“My experience at the College has certainly helped with my university work. I was so well prepared and knew what level of work would be expected of me.

Adam said he was thrilled to receive a JP McManus Scholarship:

“It means that I will stress less about money and be able to concentrate on my studies.”

Ricky Ho, Adam’s IT lecturer at Northern Regional College said he was delighted that Adam had secured a JP McManus Scholarship:

"Adam is a hard working student and it was a pleasure to teach him. I am extremely happy that his hard work has been recognised and he has been awarded a JP McManus scholarship. I wish him every success in a future career in IT."

JP McManus Scholarships were first awarded in the Republic of Ireland in 2008 and the scheme was extended to include Northern Ireland the following year. Since 2008, almost 1,800 third level students across the island of Ireland have benefited from the generosity of the Limerick billionaire who has contributed €42.7 million to scholarship programme.

In Northern Ireland, JP McManus Scholarships are awarded annually to the top performing 25 students at a either a post primary school or FE college. Nineteen of the scholarships go to A level students and six to Level 3 Extended Diploma students at FE colleges.

The JP McManus All Ireland Scholarships Scheme for 2024 is now open and applications are invited from students planning to start a full-time undergraduate course this autumn. Applicants must be in receipt of the Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) and due to commence an undergraduate degree course at a university in September/October 2024.

Details of the JP McManus Scholarships, including how to apply, are available from the following websites: NI Direct: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/all-ireland-scholarships Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA): https://ccea.org.uk/news/2024/april/all-ireland-scholarship-scheme-2024