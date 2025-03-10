Appy Days – Cookstown resident hails convenience of gas conversion

A local tradesman in Cookstown has made the switch from oil to gas after seeing first-hand the convenience and efficiency of the modern gas heating system.

After positive experiences and feedback about gas, William Dripps made an enquiry to have it installed in his home, and he hasn’t looked back since.

“I noticed that several houses I worked on had gas systems, and the owners highly recommended it,” said William. “As I was already considering replacing my boiler, I decided to give it a try as well.”

From his initial enquiry to the final installation, the entire process took only a few weeks, with the actual installation completed in a matter of hours on the day. The efficiency of the team and the professionalism of the Evolve engineers was something William was majorly impressed by.

Like many Evolve customers, William had relied on oil for decades, so switching his heating supply was a decision he didn’t take lightly. However, the strong endorsements from friends and clients, particularly about the benefits such as instant heat and hot water, reassured him that it was the right choice.

He explained: “More and more people are making the switch to gas, and the convenience of using an app helps us save money. I’m often out of the house, so I only need the heat on for a short time in the morning and evening. It’s fantastic to be able to control everything from my phone—whether I need to turn it on or off, or warm up the house before I return from work. That’s one of the main advantages of gas for me.”

William also appreciates the flexibility of topping up his gas with a card, which is often more budget-friendly than purchasing oil in bulk every few months. “For someone like me who isn’t home often, the top-up system makes a lot of sense,” he notes.

Since making the switch in 2024, William has embraced a hassle-free, cost-effective heating system that simplifies his life. With one less bill to worry about each month and the ability to manage his heating from anywhere at any time, gas is the way forward for this Cookstown resident.

