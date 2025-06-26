Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is proud to announce it has been awarded funding from PEACEPLUS to help deliver ‘Walking for All’, a participation-based walking programme which will engage over 14,000 people in walking in rural areas in Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

The funding announcement of €7,536,957 from PEACEPLUS is a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Walking for All aims to create healthier rural communities by encouraging participation in walking through organised, volunteer-led walks. These short walks, guided by trained volunteers, will be held in local community spaces and will also aim to bring diverse communities together, fostering acceptance and respect for differences.

Key outcomes of this cross-border cross-community project include the appointment of dedicated Walking for All Officers, who will oversee the recruitment and training of Volunteer Walk Leaders. These leaders will support the creation of nearly 600 walking groups across rural communities, with the aim of engaging thousands of individuals in regular, social walks.

The project involves 19 partners. Outscape, a registered charity and not-for-profit organisation, will co-ordinate and lead the project. Delivery on the ground across Northern Ireland will be undertaken by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, seven other Northern Ireland Local Authorities and Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust.

There will be six Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) in Republic of Ireland who will also be responsible for project delivery including Louth, Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan, Donegal and Sligo. Sport Ireland, Mountaineering Ireland and the Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland are support partners and were instrumental in the development of the programme.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray said: “We are delighted to be one of the delivery partners for Walking for All and receive this funding from the Special EU Programmes Body to implement Walking for All. Being part of this programme under the mentorship of Outscape, we can take significant steps towards improving the health and wellbeing of rural communities in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

“We look forward to being part of this collaborative approach which will use walking to address issues associated with people’s health, social exclusion and isolation.”

Gina McIntyre, CEO Special EU Programmes Body commented: “Significant developments have been made in the provision of collaborative cross-border services in recent years, providing equality of access for citizens in rural areas. The EU INTERREG programme enabled much of this work and PEACEPLUS funding now builds – and further expands – these collaborative initiatives into areas of increasing wellbeing and reducing social isolation in rural areas.”

Speaking on the project’s potential impact, Caro-Lynne Ferris, Executive Director at Outscape commented: “This is the most ambitious project Outscape has undertaken to date, and it marks a major milestone for both Northern Ireland and the border counties. We are excited to work with communities across NI and ROI, helping them embrace walking as a means to better health and strengthen social connections. This project will be a powerful catalyst for increased social cohesion and community wellbeing, with impacts that extend far beyond its duration.”

Spanning the next three years, the project represents a significant step towards Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council achieving its vision of ‘A happy, healthy and connected community, a vibrant and sustainable economy and appealing places for living, working and learning’ by delivering on one of its strategic goals of providing opportunities which improve quality of life and wellbeing for our communities in outdoor activities.

Walking For All also aligns with key government priorities, including the draft Obesity Strategy ‘Healthy Futures’ in Northern Ireland.