Arts Care launches Skylarks programme to bring joy and creativity to older adults

Arts Care, Northern Ireland’s leading arts in health charity, is delighted to announce the launch of Skylarks, a vibrant new creative programme designed to bring joy, connection, and creative engagement to older adults, including those living with dementia, in residential and day care settings across Northern Ireland.

Supported by £8,500 from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme, funded by the National Lottery and supported by the Public Health Agency, Skylarks builds on Arts Care’s long-standing success with its Clown Doctor service, adapting its unique creative approach to work with older people.

The programme features music, storytelling, gentle circus skills, dance, reminiscence, and creative play, all delivered by specially trained Skylarks artists, experienced performers who have adapted their costumes, characters and creative methods to suit this new audience.

Skylarks was initially piloted at Adelaide House in South Belfast through the Here and Now programme, supported by the Public Health Agency. Following the success of this pilot, the Arts and Older People funding is allowing Arts Care to expand Skylarks into a wider Northern Ireland pilot, bringing creative sessions to residential homes and day care settings across several geographic areas.

Lizzie Devlin (ACNI), Dr Twinkle (Elaine Duncan), Skylark Norman (Paul Taylor), Dr Fizz (Nuala Reilly Stewart), Barry Macaulay

The Belfast Trust is also supporting the programme through its Older Active Connected Programme, with Skylarks sessions scheduled in residential homes throughout March, offering even more opportunities for older people to experience the uplifting power of creativity.

In residential and day care settings, older people, particularly those living with dementia, often experience isolation and loneliness, which can significantly affect their emotional and physical wellbeing.

Barry Macaulay CEO of Arts Care said: “The greatest demand for our art facilitation services undoubtedly comes from Residential care facilities, whether it is visual art, dance/movement, or music. The addition of the Skylarks service to our portfolio is so exciting as it brings a range of these art forms together, and we are really looking forward to seeing the tangible benefits this project will bring to residents and staff in the care facilities”

Research shows that social isolation can be as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. By providing creative activities that encourage self-expression and meaningful connection, Skylarks helps to alleviate these feelings and foster a sense of community and belonging.

The Skylarks programme is designed not just to entertain, but to support the holistic wellbeing of older people by nurturing emotional and psychological health alongside physical care needs.

Each session provides opportunities for storytelling, laughter, music, movement, and gentle interaction, all tailored to the individual and the group, creating joyful moments and positive memories for participants and staff alike.

Lizzie Devlin, Community Arts Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Thanks to The National Lottery players and the Public Health Agency, we’re delighted to support Arts Care with this project. Research has proven that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, confidence and motivation, as well as aid in relieving stress.

The National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for older people to take part in arts activities, enriching their lives for the better.

“The arts have a vital role to play in helping our older people find their voice, bring people together and promote positive physical and mental health - funding from The National Lottery has been a game changer in helping us achieve that.”

Arts Care will continue to build on the early success of Skylarks, exploring further opportunities to embed creativity into care settings across Northern Ireland and ensuring older people, including those living with dementia, have access to engaging, artist-led activities that enhance their quality of life.

For more information about Skylarks and Arts Care’s work in health and social care settings, go to www.artscare.co.uk

If your organisation is interested in booking the Skylarks or simply want to find out more about the programme, please contact Julianne Skillen on 02890311122 or via julianne@artscar ​​ ​​ ​​e.co.uk.

