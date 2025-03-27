ASD teens honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Founded by Christina O’Neill in 2018, All About Us – ASD Teens provides vital support for young people aged 0-24 who have a diagnosis or are going through the diagnostic process for autism, as well as their siblings and families from Antrim and the wider Borough. The group offers a safe and sensory-appropriate space to help young people overcome social isolation and build confidence.

Through a range of services, including intervention and prevention programmes, youth club activities, and skills-based courses, the group empowers autistic young people to develop communication skills, re-engage with education, and learn positive mental health strategies to reduce anxiety and frustration. They also run community-focused initiatives such as the Easy Meals scheme, a Grub Club providing daily nourishment, and a school uniform support programme that has helped over 400 families.

The organisation’s 21 volunteers and 12 committee members include parents of autistic children, professionals in therapeutic and behavioural specialisms, and teen service users who have returned to support others. Their dedication drives a variety of activities, from peer-to-peer ‘buddy’ schemes to event support and educational programmes such as Incredible Years, Lego-Based Therapy, and LGBTQ+ awareness.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, praised the group saying, “It is a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of All About Us – ASD Teens as they receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. This well-deserved honour is a testament to their unwavering dedication in supporting children, young people, and families affected by autism. Driven by lived experience, their volunteers create a safe and empowering space where neuro-diverse young people can thrive, gain confidence, and develop essential life skills.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest accolade a local voluntary group can receive in the UK, equivalent to an MBE. Created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee, the Award has been shining a light on the incredible contributions of volunteers across the UK for over two decades. For more information, visit kavs.dcms.gov.uk

1 . Contributed All About Us – ASD Teens Volunteers with the Lord-Lieutenant, Jackie Stewart MBE DL, Mayor and Deputy Mayor Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim greets committee members from All About Us – ASD Teens Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Christina O’Neill, CEO and Founder of All About Us, shares the story of how the group was formed Photo: Submitted