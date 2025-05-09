Asda Antrim presents £1,000 Asda Foundation grant to Antrim Community Support Hub in celebration of Asda’s 60th Birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda’s Charity, Asda Foundation has awarded a £1,000 grant to Antrim Community Support Hub.

The grant is part of more than £60,000 of funding that will be awarded to community groups across the UK in celebration of Asda’s 60th Birthday.

Antrim Community Support Hub, an organisation dedicated to supporting people aged 18 to 80 facing isolation and loneliness within their community, will use the grant to host an event celebrating their success.

Ashley Ritchie, Community Champion, Asda Antrim said: “In celebration of Asda’s 60th birthday, I’m delighted that the Antrim Community Support Hub has been selected by the Asda Foundation from my nomination to receive a grant of £1,000.

Ashley Ritchie and Antrim GSM Roger Croskery present cheque to Antrim Commuinty Support Hub

“This group previously lost their funding, and Jennifer made a commitment to the group that she would do everything in her power to maintain a safe space for them where they could continue to be supported. Service users have reduced me to tears when they talk about the love they have for Jennifer.

“I am delighted to be able to support the hub with this grant. Having spent time with the group’s service users and heard first-hand how the hub has literally saved lives, they were the first ones I thought of when I was able to nominate a group for this amazing grant. I’m looking forward to attending the celebratory event with them in a few weeks’ time.”

Jennifer Todd, Founder, Antrim Community Support Hub said: "After our amazing year of setting up this charity for the benefit of the Antrim community, this grant will allow us to host a celebratory event to help highlight our achievements and reinforce the sense of belonging which is vital to the wellbeing of our local community. This will be an opportunity for service-users and their families to come together, connect with our different groups, and strengthen relationships throughout the hub."