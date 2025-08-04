Asda Bangor colleague praised for kindness to young mum
Claire Strain was on shift when she spotted a mum who was shopping and needed to stop to feed her tot earlier this summer.
She said: “The lady came into the store fairly close to closing. I noticed her stop in the George department as her baby needed feeding. I could see she was looking under pressure as the store was due to close, but I took her down a chair, made sure she was comfortable and told her to sit there as long as she needed.”
Once the baby had been fed, Claire, 48, says the customer thanked her for her help.
Claire said: “Once the mum got the baby settled, she told me it was her first experience out of the house, just the two of them. That’s a scary experience for any new mum and I’m just glad she was able to get that bit of time to sit down and take a breath.”
A mum herself, Claire says she knows all too well that when a new baby needs feeding, they need feeding, no matter where they are.
She said: “I’ve had three of my own. They’re all grown up now, but seeing mums and dads with babies and young children brings it all back – I just wanted to make sure she knew everything was ok and to make her shopping experience as stress free as possible. Anything I can do to give a bit of support is my pleasure."
Ami Craig, Community Champion Asda Bangor, said: "Claire is a very friendly, approachable colleague who can always be found with a smile on her face. It does not surprise me that she went out of her way to help a young mum – it’s just in her blood, she is a credit to our store.”