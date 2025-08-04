Asda Bangor colleague praised for kindness to young mum

An Asda Bangor security colleague has been praised for her kindness after she stepped in to help a first-time mum feed her baby.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Strain was on shift when she spotted a mum who was shopping and needed to stop to feed her tot earlier this summer.

She said: “The lady came into the store fairly close to closing. I noticed her stop in the George department as her baby needed feeding. I could see she was looking under pressure as the store was due to close, but I took her down a chair, made sure she was comfortable and told her to sit there as long as she needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the baby had been fed, Claire, 48, says the customer thanked her for her help.

Claire Strain, security colleague, Asda Bangor

Claire said: “Once the mum got the baby settled, she told me it was her first experience out of the house, just the two of them. That’s a scary experience for any new mum and I’m just glad she was able to get that bit of time to sit down and take a breath.”

A mum herself, Claire says she knows all too well that when a new baby needs feeding, they need feeding, no matter where they are.

She said: “I’ve had three of my own. They’re all grown up now, but seeing mums and dads with babies and young children brings it all back – I just wanted to make sure she knew everything was ok and to make her shopping experience as stress free as possible. Anything I can do to give a bit of support is my pleasure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ami Craig, Community Champion Asda Bangor, said: "Claire is a very friendly, approachable colleague who can always be found with a smile on her face. It does not surprise me that she went out of her way to help a young mum – it’s just in her blood, she is a credit to our store.”