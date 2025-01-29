Asda Bangor provides emergency supplies to community following disruption left from Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda Bangor Community Champion, Ami Craig, has secured emergency funding from The Asda Foundation to support her community, which has been affected by Storm Éowyn.

Ami arranged the emergency funding from the Asda Foundation to provide supplies to those impacted by Storm Eowyn.

The community champion filled a trolley with essentials including tea, coffee, biscuits and soup which were delivered to Kilcooley and Ards North Down Women’s Centre.

The Asda Foundation has pledged over £8,000 to community hubs and groups across Northern Ireland to help with essential items as thousands of homes remain without power, enabling emergency grants of up to £500 available per store across NI.

Ami said: "The centre have opened their doors to families in the local area without power, giving them a space to warm up, charge their phones and get a hot lunch. We were only too happy to help."