Asda cashpot for school initiative top of the class with £183K raised in NI
The initiative, which launched in September 2024 and was fronted by Joe Wicks, saw the retailer donate 0.5% of the value of its customers’ shopping to a primary school of their choice every time they shopped using Asda Rewards. Over £5.7 million pounds will now be donated to nearly 22,000 state-funded schools across the UK.
Both schools have received over £1,000 in funding. Our Lady & St Patrick Primary School will use the funds to support the physical and mental wellbeing of their Year 4 to Year 7 pupils through a variety of workshops. With St Colmcilles Primary School using the money for an outdoor activity trail, which will benefit both students and the wider community.
Natasha Fitzsimons, PTA treasurer, Our Lady & St Patrick Primary School said, “On behalf of the pupils and teachers, we are incredibly grateful to Asda for the funding we have received.
"It will allow us to support the physical and mental wellbeing of our pupils through a range of valuable workshops. Sessions will include fitness coach sessions and well-being focused workshops, to help promote both physical activity and mental resilience.”
Andrea McMenamin, Chairperson PTA, St. Colmcilles Primary School, Downpatrick added, “We were delighted with the funding raised, it really will make such a difference. The school is going to create an outdoor activity trail, which will not just benefit the school, but the nursery, childcare facilities and the local community.”
Hayley Tatum MBE, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Asda, said: “The entire team at Asda are absolutely delighted with the Cashpot for Schools initiative which is testament to our commitment to supporting families and the communities we serve.
"I’m so delighted to be able to come along to Downpatrick today to see the impact that some of the money is going to have, the schools are going to put the funds to such good use to help with their pupil’s health and wellbeing - which was the overall aim of the initiative.”
Linda Owens, Community Champion, Asda Downpatrick said: “It’s been fantastic to have the opportunity to connect with the teachers and pupils at the different schools. Seeing their excitement and hearing how they plan to spend the money is truly heartwarming. It’s great to see our partnership making a real difference, and we’re proud to support such dedicated schools and communities!”