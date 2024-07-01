Asda checkout colleague Brigeen makes 12-year-old George's day
So, when Asda Downpatrick checkout colleague Brigeen Henderson saw that George was getting a little upset on one visit, she calmly chatted to him and asked him if he'd like to have a go on the till.
Georgine, George’s mum said: "Brigeen was absolutely fantastic with him; she really made mine and George's day. She was just so kind. He loved having a go on the checkouts and kept talking about it when he got home. It may have been something small, but it was a big deal for George.
“He loves going to Asda, but sometimes he can get a little overwhelmed. But Brigeen just knew what to do and we can't praise her enough."
51-year-old Brigeen, who's worked at the store for seven years, has two grown-up children of her own. She said: "I could see that George was getting a bit overwhelmed and his mum seemed a little stressed, so I just decided to go and help and opened up a till for them and asked if he'd like to have a go. George did a brilliant job scanning the shopping. He just needed a bit of help and encouragement. He was such a lovely little boy."
Store Manager Ciara Smyth, who has nominated Brigeen for an Asda Service Superstar award for her kindness, said: "A massive well done to Brigeen for once again going over and above to deliver great service to our customers. Brigeen, your kindness really made a difference and as George’s mum said it really made his day."
