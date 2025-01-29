Asda Cookstown provides emergency supplies to community following disruption left from Storm Éowyn
Jade arranged the emergency funding from the Asda Foundation to provide supplies to those impacted by Storm Eowyn. The colleagues filled a trolley with essentials including tea, coffee, biscuits and water which were delivered to Rock Community Hub.
The Asda Foundation has pledged over £8,000 to community hubs and groups across Northern Ireland to help with essential items as thousands of homes remain without power, enabling emergency grants of up to £500 available per store across NI.
Jade said: "The centre is providing a warm safe place where people can go to charge their mobile phones, have a shower or warm up with a nice cup of tea. We were only too happy to help."