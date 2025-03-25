Asda Kilkeel celebrates five mother-daughter duos working together in store

Lizzie Keenan, Asda Kilkeel’s longest serving colleague, has worked at the store for 33 years and she was delighted to have her granddaughter,Sarah Milden, join the team two years ago. Lizzie works as a check-out operator while Sarah is part of the cleaning team, at Asda Kilkeel.

Lizzie Keenan, Check Out Operator, Asda Kilkeel said: “Sarah and I don’t cross paths regularly as I’m typically working on the check-outs and Sarah is part of the cleaning team, but whenever we do, it’s always a pleasure to see her smiley face! Having worked at the store for 33 years, I’ve seen many different faces come and go through the doors and I can honestly say, hers is one of my favourites.”

Louise Spiers has worked for Asda for 19 years, having spent 12 of those years, working alongside her mum, Brenda Spiers, who works as a check out operator at Asda Kilkeel.

Louise Spiers, Grocery Section Leader, Asda Kilkeel said: “It’s crazy to think that my mum and I have racked up a total of 32 years at Asda combined. We both love working here, having been in the business myself for 19 years, it’s wonderful to have spent some of those years working alongside my mum. It’s very special and comforting having each other here – I can’t wait to treat her this mother’s day.”

Asda Kilkeel’s Community Champion of 12 years, Lisa Cunningham, works with her daughter, Caoimhe, who works as a check out operator and regularly helps her mum with community fundraising while at work.

Lisa Cunningham, Community Champion, Asda Kilkeel, said: “Not everyone has the pleasure of keeping up with their children while at work, it adds something special to your day when you unexpectedly bump into each other. It’s amazing to witness Caoimhe grow and evolve, it fills me with pride. Being Community Champion at Asda Kilkeel, I’m passionate about a building stronger community for our customers and colleagues and it’s amazing to have Caoimhe help me with some of that – we get to spend some great quality time together.”

Isla Curran has worked on the deli counter at Asda Kilkeel for 3 years, having her daughter, Kyla, join the team at Kilkeel 8 months ago, working in the stores bread and cakes section.

Isla Curran, Deli Counter Assistant, Asda Kilkeel said: “I love having Isla work at Asda with me, it’s fantastic! Whether we get to stop and have a quick catch up or if it’s a little wave from a distance, it really makes my day. Although we may not see each other very often in store, it’s great even spending some quality time together on our commute to work.”

It’s a real family affair for Jennifer Chambers, the store’s Fresh Section Manager, who loves working with her two children: Rebecca, a Grocery Colleague, and Stephen, a Warehouse Colleague.

Jennifer Chambers, Fresh Section Manager, said: “Life at Asda is very busy, Rebecca and Stephen both work in different sections to me so I fortunately never have to boss them around, but they do ask me how to best serve our customers, which is great to see – I am really looking forward to celebrating mother’s day with them this year.”

1 . Contributed Isla Curran and her daughter, Kayla Cousins Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Brenda Spiers and her daughter, Louise Spiers Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lisa Cunningham, Community Champion, Asda Kilkeel and her daughter Caoimhe Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Rebecca Chambers, Jennifer Chambers and Stephen Chambers Photo: Submitted