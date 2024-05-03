Asda Kilkeel colleagues go the extra mile(s)!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda Kilkeel colleagues Jenna Pugh, Isla Curran, Shauna McCartan, Nicole Hennity and Natalie Wallace are taking on the challenge of the Belfast City Marathon on Sunday 5th May to help raise money for Cancer Fund for Children.

The colleagues, who work in the store’s bakery, deli, produce and chilled departments, will tackle the event in a relay team this weekend.

Asda Kilkeel colleague Isla Curran, who has participated in the Belfast City Marathon once before, said:

“We’ve been running, going to the gym and swimming to prepare for it. We can’t wait, it will be a brilliant atmosphere, the support you get is unbelievable! Running for a cancer charity is very close to my heart as my dad, Barney, passed away from cancer.

“Cancer Fund for Children provides practical and emotional support to local children and their families impacted by cancer. The charity offers support at home and in the community as well as on the hospital ward throughout Northern Ireland.”

Asda Kilkeel Store Manager, Adelaide Hanna said:

"We're all very proud of them – they’re raising money for a really worthy cause that unfortunately touches so many lives here in Northern Ireland. We’re calling on the public to get behind this great cause and donate to the runners if you can – Asda will match the donations raised by the group so every pound or penny counts!”

Asda Kilkeel Community Champion, Lisa Cunningham added:

"We are all supporting these colleagues as they head into marathon weekend. They're a great bunch, they are all good friends and have all been running after work to practice. Go girls - we are all super proud!"