Asda Strabane provides support to the local community following Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Asda Café to offer customers free winter warmer deal – soup, roll and a tea or coffee •Essential supplies donated to local community hubs

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda Strabane Community Champion, Emma Kelly, has helped to secure emergency funding from Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, to support her community who have been affected by Storm Éowyn.

The store applied for the funding to help buy essential supplies including long life milk, bread and bottles of water to donate to the Drummond Centre in Donemana and the Grass Roots Wellness Café in Strabane who have been supporting local residents without electricity due to storm damage, offering them a safe space to warm up, charge phones and use appliances such as microwaves and irons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the emergency funding, Asda Strabane instore Café is offering the local community who are still without power, a Winter Warmer meal deal, of a bowl of soup with a roll, plus a cup of tea or coffee to all customers from today (January 29) – February 5 inclusive. *

User (UGC) Submitted

Emma said: “We quickly reacted to the needs of the community who are left impacted by the storm from donating products to now offering up our free Winter Warmers meal deal in our instore cafe. The volunteers are doing a great job handing out supplies and providing a warm place for people to go to as many are still without power and will be for a while – so we wanted to offer that additional help.

“We knew we could help and lend our support by donating some of the most needed items, we used the emergency funding provided by The Asda Foundation to purchase essential supplies for two local community groups who have opened their warm spaces to create hubs to provide support and to distribute the supplies to those most affected.

“I live quite rurally and luckily, we still have power, but the storm itself was very frightening. There’s a 100ft tree near us which has come down due to the strong winds. We just stayed indoors until it passed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Asda Foundation has pledged over £8,000 to community hubs and groups across Northern Ireland to help with essential items as thousands of homes remain without power, enabling emergency grants of up to £500 available per store across NI.