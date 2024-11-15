Atlas Centre Lisburn’s ‘Children In Need Bake Sale’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today at ‘Harmony Haven Hub’ in Atlas Women’s Centre, Lisburn, we held a fantastic bake sale for Pudsey!

There were so many delicious treats on offer, all lovingly made to support such an important cause.

A huge thank you to everyone who baked, bought, and contributed to help make a difference.

Together, we’re making an impact! #BBCChildrenInNeed #Pudsey #Blush #BakeSaleForPudsey #BBCCiN

The fabulous Lynette proudly wearing her pudgsey onesie to work today!

Lastly to everyone who took part today from centre users, the local community and all the staff and volunteers down here in Atlas we appreciate you all so much. You are amazing!

To pudsey we wish you all the best tonight and hope you get the biggest total to date!