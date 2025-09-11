Autumn job fair series set to inspire new career journeys

This autumn, people across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough will have the chance to take the next step toward a brighter future as ABC’s Labour Market Partnership launches a series of inspiring job fairs, starting in Armagh on Tuesday, September 23.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re searching for your first job, ready to return to work, or simply looking for a new direction, this series of events is designed to open doors and offer access to real opportunities, real employers, and real change.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Labour Market Partnership (LMP) is funded by the Department for Communities. Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised in collaboration with the local Jobs and Benefits Office, the Armagh job fair will take place at the Market Place Theatre from 10am to 1pm and is the first in a series of events that will also take place in Banbridge, Portadown, and Lurgan over the coming months.

L-R: Tracy Rice (Chair of ABC Labour Market Partnership), Robin Regan (Employability and Skills Officer at ABC Council), Rosario Nugent (Armagh JBO), Alison Copeland (Banbridge JBO), Lord Mayor Alderman Stephen Moutray, Jacqui Beck (Portadown JBO), Cllr Tim McClelland (Chair of Economic Development and Regeneration Committee) and Paul Tamati (Director of Development, Community and Wellbeing at ABC Council).

Attendees will be able to:

Meet face-to-face with local employers actively recruiting across a range of sectors

Explore live vacancies, apprenticeships, and training opportunities

Get support and advice from employability experts on CVs, interviews, and career planning

Discover new paths into work, training, or self-employment.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray said: “These job fairs are about more than simply finding employment — they’re about inspiring confidence, creating connections, and helping people take that important first step toward a brighter future. With some of our leading local employers in attendance — across sectors like retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, public services, and skilled trades — we’re bringing real opportunities directly to the heart of our communities. It’s about making it easier for people to access the careers that they want, right on their doorstep.”

Each job fair is free to attend, with no registration required. To find out more about the work of LMP and future job fair dates, visit: armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/lmp