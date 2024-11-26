Award-winning annual Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run is back!

By Phillip Graham
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 09:32 BST

The organisers of the award-winning Livingstone Family Tractor Run are pleased to announce that the event will be back on Saturday 28th December 2024.

The event was recently crowned the Best Farming Event at the Farming Life Awards, so be sure to come along and support this massive charity event. Registration will be taking place from 10am at Armagh Business Park, with the tractor run starting at 12pm.

The tractor run will support three local charities: the Southern Area Hospice, NI Air Ambulance, and NI Children’s Hospice.

The tractor run was started back in 2012 by the Livingstone Family, to give back to the Southern Area Hospice for the incredible care it provided to Marina Livingstone in the last few weeks of her life. The event has grown over the years with over 750 tractors attending it in some years. The Livingstone Family Tractor Run has to date raised over £1 million for the nominated charities. Year-on-year the event has grown in size, increasing the number attendees and the amount it raises for charity.

The event organisers of the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run 2024.

If you cannot make it and want to show your support you can donate on Just Giving – https://www.justgiving.com/team/christmaslivingstonetractorrun2024

Further information can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LivingstoneChristmasTractorRun

