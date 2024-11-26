Award-winning annual Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run is back!
The event was recently crowned the Best Farming Event at the Farming Life Awards, so be sure to come along and support this massive charity event. Registration will be taking place from 10am at Armagh Business Park, with the tractor run starting at 12pm.
The tractor run will support three local charities: the Southern Area Hospice, NI Air Ambulance, and NI Children’s Hospice.
The tractor run was started back in 2012 by the Livingstone Family, to give back to the Southern Area Hospice for the incredible care it provided to Marina Livingstone in the last few weeks of her life. The event has grown over the years with over 750 tractors attending it in some years. The Livingstone Family Tractor Run has to date raised over £1 million for the nominated charities. Year-on-year the event has grown in size, increasing the number attendees and the amount it raises for charity.
If you cannot make it and want to show your support you can donate on Just Giving – https://www.justgiving.com/team/christmaslivingstonetractorrun2024
Further information can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LivingstoneChristmasTractorRun