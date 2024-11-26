Azlans Rugby Club unveils bold new kit

The Azlans Rugby Club is excited to unveil their vibrant new playing kit, launched on Saturday, November 23.

This latest design marks a significant milestone for the club, representing their ongoing commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and pride within the rugby community.

The Jordanstown-based club proudly launched their bold new playing kit on Saturday, November 23 at The Maverick, Belfast.

This marks the fourth kit design since the Azlans' founding and serves as a vibrant symbol of their values both on and off the pitch.

Designed to reflect the club’s commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and LGBTQIA+ visibility in sport, this vibrant kit symbolizes the Azlans' mission to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all.

Designed with striking colours and a bold pattern, the kit stands as a testament to the Azlans’ dedication to equality and visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community in sport. Proudly sponsored by The Maverick, Belfast’s premier LGBTQ+ bar and entertainment venue, the kit underscores a shared ethos between the two organisations.

This exciting partnership highlights the importance of community collaboration and support in breaking boundaries and challenging stereotypes in sport.

Aaron Eakin, representing The Maverick and Boombox, shared his enthusiasm: “We’re incredibly proud to be the new sponsor of The Azlans. The Maverick is more than just a bar or a business - we’re a hub and a safe space for our LGBTQ+ community."

"Being the new sponsor of The Azlans is an honour, as it provides us with an opportunity to give something back and further engage with our community. The new kit is so bold and striking. We wish the team every success and we’re very excited to see them in action in the new kit.”

The Azlans extend their heartfelt gratitude to The Maverick for their unwavering support and partnership. This collaboration has been instrumental in driving the team’s growth, both on and off the field, and continues to strengthen the club’s connection to the wider community.